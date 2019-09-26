Opinion
Greta Thunberg, 16, has made her voice heard all over the world.
Almost all of us have heard the quote, “There is no planet B.” From the time we have all been able to comprehend simple commands, we have been told by parents, teachers and outside parties, to reduce, reuse and recycle. We have been told to turn the water off while we brush our teeth or turn the lights off when we leave a room. But never were we taught that we burn more than half the amount of fossil fuels that can be absorbed in our atmosphere every year and that before even being burned, these fossil fuels emit toxic pollutants into our air.
Never were we taught in school that oil drilling, mining and fracking take a shockingly negative toll on our ecosystems and landscapes that cannot be reversed. For years, these issues have simply been a conversation, as if the world has been waiting on a voice to finally stand up to not just the government, but to each individual as a member of society to demand the relief and respect our Earth both deserves and desperately needs. The world has been waiting for a voice loud enough to be heard beyond passing conversation and local news stations.
Greta Thunberg is that voice. What separates Thunberg from many other activists as well as the average person, is her call to action.
“We’ve had 30 years of pep-talking and selling positive ideas. And I’m sorry, but it doesn’t work," Thunberg said in her Ted Talk. "Because if it would have, the emissions would have gone down by now. They haven’t.”
In 2018, Thunberg founded Fridays For Future. Each Friday, she skips school to spend the day on strike, encouraging other students to join her in protest of climate change.
Standing before the U.N.’s Climate Action Summit, Thunberg gave an emotional speech in which she stated, “I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean. Yet you all come to us young people for hope. How dare you!” She goes on to say, “People are suffering. People are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing. We are at the beginning of mass extinction, and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth.”
Thunberg’s words struck a chord with me as I found it appalling that dependency for our ecosystems has come down to relying on youths barely old enough to drive. The dependency and trust should be in the hands of those capable of changing laws and rules to make the key difference in our climate. However, I feel so grateful that the youths of today, such as Thunberg, are using their voices, striving to take action. And people are not just hearing her — they are listening.
Just talked to Melani Keith and Riley Cole, both juniors at KU (in middle). I asked them why they’re here.— Nicole Asbury (@NicoleAsbury) September 20, 2019
“We’re shortening the timeline of our existence on this beautiful earth,” Keith said. pic.twitter.com/ftSgnMMSsL
This past week, the largest climate strike in history took place in 161 countries with around four million people partaking. At the forefront of this strike was Thunberg. As millennials and post-millennials, we are constantly being told we are the hope for the future. It is devastating it has even come to this point, but the weight has been placed on our shoulders. It is our duty as youths and young adults of this world to not just have hope, but to step up to the plate regardless of age, race or socioeconomic status and demand the changes that need to be made.
There is no planet B. There is no other option other than to change the ways we are currently stuck in. There is hope, but as Thunberg stated, there is no hope without action. Thunberg was, and is, the wake-up call the world needed. Her tenaciousness will not stop, and it should not stop until action is taken by our governments.
Haley Czuma is a senior from Chicago studying English and dance.