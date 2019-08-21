Opinion
Every August, a number of new Jayhawks arrive in Lawrence, living in the residence halls and occasionally driving on the wrong side of the one-way streets by accident.
Yes, becoming a freshman is fun and exciting, but there is something most 18-year-olds haven’t had to experience before: freedom. No curfew, no parents lecturing, and no limits. However, there are still responsibilities to be followed when you are on your own, or there will be consequences. A huge downer, right? Among the most consequential: the dreaded "Freshman 15".
The freshman 15 is an expression for the weight gained by incoming students after their first year in college and the residence halls. The main culprits of the freshman 15 are overeating, stress, mass consumption of alcohol and lack of exercise.
As a college freshman, you will learn to adapt to the stresses of college in order to be a successful student. Stress is normally correlated with classwork, and that can lead to stress eating. Remember, a healthy body leads to a healthy mind.
Instead of chips and popcorn during study breaks, try vegetables, such as carrots. Chips and popcorn don’t have a lot of satiety and lack key nutrients, so you don’t necessarily get full, and your brain is literally addicted to the flavor you just keep eating.
Also remember that water is your friend.
If you are living in the residence halls, you are required to have some sort of meal plan. Moderation is key here, as students have access to buffet-style meals in the convenience of their own homes — or just a quick walk across the street.
Maybe instead of pizza or burgers for the fourth night in a row, try a stir fry and add color to your plate. Ice cream is a weakness of mine, so the ice cream bar with unlimited toppings was a punch to my gut. I tried combating it with just a glass of chocolate milk a few days a week instead. There will also be plenty of variety of foods in the dining hall for those with vegan/vegetarian/gluten-free restrictions.
As a full-time University student, you also have access to the Ambler Student Recreation Center. The rec has basketball courts, a huge gym, and a track to walk on. There are also trainers willing to help beginners.
Just thirty minutes on a treadmill or a light walk on the track will not only help curb the freshman 15, it will also help blood flow to the brain, helping you study more efficiently. An expert in anything was once a beginner, and more people want to help you than you realize.
I want to add that the beach bod or six-pack abs shouldn’t be the ideal body image, and that's not what I'm driving at. There are steps to take in college to get healthy, and the University has plenty of resources to help get you set for an excellent academic year. Make your health a priority.
Gannon Miller is a senior from Columbus studying history and business.