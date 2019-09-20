Opinion
“Hey, I’d like to see a therapist today.”
Last week, I experienced an anxiety-driven meltdown. I was having such a rough time at work that I had to leave because I could not physically stop crying for what felt like no reason, but that reason was just the piling amount of stress that I spent the last few weeks ignoring by keeping myself constantly busy and my schedule constantly full.
This stress was brought on by thoughts about the fact that I’m graduating college (I’m THAT old) and my financial situation after graduation in addition to trying to balance a social life while enjoying all of the “lasts” with my friends and classmates because who knows when or if I will see them again.
After leaving work, I decided to take advantage of CAPS resources and did a walk-in appointment in the hopes that I would get to talk to a therapist, and after those 30 minutes of one-on-one therapy, I felt a sense of peace.
The typical "back to school" routine of class, work and blacking out on game days is enough to send students into an anxiety-driven whirlwind. This especially applies to those of us who are in their last year of school. Figuring out what you’re going to do with your life after graduation is overwhelming.
The sad part about making friends you love is that they’re capable of achieving all of the educational and occupational goals they’re working towards. This means they’re going to move on, find careers, move across the country and do their own thing. They’ll become those Facebook friends you once knew, and you might meet up next time you’re both in the same town.
That is really depressing, but that’s the anxiety I’m talking about — the anxiety of leaving what and who you’re comfortable with and starting this new part of life that is adulthood.
I’ve been worried that this transition will trigger my depression for a number of reasons. Whether it be because I won’t be happy with my job or with my financial situation.
Everyone gets to the point where they’re confused about essentially everything. It may seem silly to dedicate time in your day to sitting in a room talking about your problems with a stranger, but you already do this with your close friends, significant other or family members.
Adding therapy to your life is like scheduling a venting session. You can unleash and talk about things with someone who is professionally certified to help you navigate through your life.
A therapist’s job is to help you feel better, or at least less uneasy, about whatever is pressing in your mind. It’s something to look forward to, something that can be healing, even if it’s only done a small handful of times.
Therapists are trained to listen and offer advice on how to make you feel better, which is the major difference between them and people within your support system.
Therapy addresses things you feel the most anger, anxiety, sadness or stress about. It helps to develop ways to deal with those feelings and work towards coming back from them stronger, learning something new each time.
I wasn’t completely “happy” when I left my walk-in therapy session. I still had anxiety about what I was going through, but something felt different. Being able to open up about personal parts of my life with someone who didn’t know any of these people and didn’t know anything about me was empowering. It felt like I was taking some sort of medicine, like when you go to the doctor and they give you a temporary fix that eventually leads to you being fully cured.
CAPS offers individual and group therapy. If you need any form of medication, Watkins Health Services provides prescriptions. Other methods of de-stressing could be attending the 2019 Wellness Fair events this Wednesday at the Kansas Union Plaza. There will be therapy dogs from noon to 1 p.m. Therefore, I will be there from noon to 1 p.m.
It’s like the school knows exactly when we’re struggling the most.
Julia Montoya is a senior from Garden City studying English.