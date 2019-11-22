Let’s face it: It’s November, and we’re all going through it. Finals are right around the corner, and although Thanksgiving break is almost here, whether or not it’s really a “break” is certainly debatable.
I’m dying. We’re all dying. But I’m a senior, and I’m still alive, so clearly I know a thing or two about making it through.
Buckle up, friends. Let’s talk about survival.
Take care of your actual, physical body.
Look. If you’re going to continue to exist as a functioning human, you have to sleep, and you have to eat. Eating sleep for dinner does not count. But naps count. Chips count. Yeah, you should at one point try to eat a vegetable and sleep when it’s dark outside, but the sun sets at like 3 p.m., so that's not even a challenge. Don’t worry about eating “healthy.” Put something in your stomach when you get the chance. You can get back on a normal schedule come winter break.
Break it all down.
Even if you’re not the kind of person who uses a planner, take what you have to do and break it down into its smallest parts. You don’t just need to “finish projects,” you need to start the PowerPoint, write up your findings, make your bibliography, etc. By breaking your larger goals into small chunks, you’re more accurately representing what you have ahead of you, which makes it easier for your brain to wrap around and, hopefully, easier for you to do step by step.
Cry (from something other than stress).
I’m not joking. Watch a sad movie or listen to Joni Mitchell or whatever it is that makes you sob, and relish in it. We shut down when we get stressed. When you combine that with seasonal depression caused by that aforementioned jerk of a sun, it can be hard to feel anything at all. When you find something that reminds you what it means to be human, take it and hold on, even if it means falling apart a little bit.
Take a break.
Even if you still have work to do, put everything down and try as hard as you can not to think about whatever is taking up all your energy. Try not to just sit on your phone, although I know for a lot of us scrolling through social media is kind of a meditative thing. Watch a movie. Hang with friends. Read a book. Don’t think. Don’t stress, and don’t feel guilty. This is also part of taking care of your human body, specifically the gray bits at the top.
Remember there is life outside of this.
This semester is not forever. College is not forever. Whatever this is, it’s going to end, and you will come out on the other side. You might be battered and bruised and aching, but you will be alive. The sun will still come up in the morning, and it will still go away at night. It will not always be this cold — but let’s face it, it might always be this windy. Moving on is not impossible. — it’s inevitable. I can’t promise you will feel stronger, or better, or learn life lessons that will fuel your memoirs. But you will make it, and things will be different. And you will feel the sun on your skin again.
I could keep going. I’m an English major, so I have no shortage of platitudes in my toolkit. I could tell you that your best is your best, even if it doesn’t look like everyone else’s. I could remind you that doing something halfway is better than not doing it at all, and that late is definitely better than never. But I think you get the picture.
I don’t know if it’s helpful to view these next few weeks as a waiting game, but that’s kind of what they are. Remember to look out for each other, to be kind to others who are also struggling and to breathe deep, incredible breaths whenever you can. I believe in you.
I’ll see you on the other side.
Jamie Hawley is a senior from Salina studying English, political science and communications.