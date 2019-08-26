Opinion
On the first day of a new semester, there is a strong sense of optimism in the air. However, as soon as this honeymoon phase is over, the rainbows fade away and gray clouds set in. Jayhawks tend to be blinded by their struggles and do not see the silver linings in these experiences of growth.
Here are five things you can do to survive the fall semester:
1. Crashing due to chasing an ideal of constant work and producing impeccable results is your reminder to take a break.
Learning how to space out work and play is the core value of "Success at College 101." Take an hour or thirty minutes every day to do what helps you recharge. Make sure to portion out homework over the weekend so that you are not stuck with a bottom-heavy Sunday night, leading you to dread the week ahead.
2. Feeling directionless is a golden opportunity to seek mentorship.
Talk to your peers or someone who has been in your shoes. Often times, asking questions to yourself, reorienting yourself toward achieving your goals and reaching out to someone goes a long way. Working hard is important, but having a strong support system is a crucial part of the victory.
3. When you feel like you have taken on too much, try to better understand your time's worth.
Your time at KU as you try to shape your dreams is too precious to be spent away feeling burned out or like you have spread yourself out too thin. Evaluate what is truly important to you and what gives you energy, instead of leaving you drained.
4. Feeling different or left out is your curtain call to finding your community.
It is sometimes hard to be away from your family and everything that feels familiar. While people around you may seem like they fit right in, you may feel left out or out of place. At times like this, spend time at student organizations or club meetings that will help you become friends with people who share an excitement over the same hobbies or skills. Be it debating, swing dancing, rowing or DIY — find your community.
5. If you feel like you are going through a difficult time, document it.
It is extremely difficult to understand what a struggle is trying to teach you when you're in it and facing intense discouragement. However, it is helpful to write down or record yourself talking about what is wrong. Not only does this give you room for thought on how to make things better, but it acts as a time capsule that you can look back at and feel proud of yourself when you conquer those difficulties.
Archana Ramakrishnan is a junior from Chennai, India, studying computer science.