Opinion

I’m always stuck by a deep sense of foreboding when I write a column.

Before I even get to the thesis of the piece, I’m writing disclaimers or trying to head off the obvious counterarguments. Of course women can wear makeup if they want to! Of course they can wear high heels and shapewear and get plastic surgery!

It’s your body, and you can do what you want with it! Nobody’s telling you to burn your bras. Live your life the way you want to and everything will be fine and dandy!

But I don’t mean it. Well, I mean a little bit of it. Please donate your bras instead of burning them. It’s much better for the environment. But the rest of it, quite frankly, is garbage.

No one should wear makeup. That’s my thesis. No disclaimers.

However, we need disclaimers because we live in a world of nuance. For one thing, I don’t take much of an issue with costume makeup or makeup for the purpose of art. I’m more referring to the “everyday” makeup routine, the kind designed to hide the fact that you, like all other humans, are a person with skin. Moreover, I think if anyone wants to wear makeup, regardless of gender or presentation, they should do it.

But as I get older, and as I talk to my friends or watch beauty vloggers on YouTube, I’ve started to think more about the meaning of “want.” Is this what we want, really? To be more comfortable with our face after we’ve augmented it? To spend hours of time and dozens of dollars on changing our bodies to look like...what, exactly? Everyone else? Or what they want us to believe is “everyone else”?

Just be comfortable: Why you shouldn't dress up to go out Opinion columnist Audrey Kesler discusses girls' choices to dress up when going out and urges people to feel comfortable in whatever they want to wear.

Another disclaimer: I don’t wear makeup, and I never really have. I’ve worn it for dances, going out, and speech tournaments in high school, but I don’t get up and beat my face every morning. It’s a skill I’ve never learned, and I don’t plan on learning it because one day I got up for school and I went to put concealer on a zit and thought, “This is ridiculous.”

Because a zit is a zit. And my face is my face. And the thought that I would have to alter it in order to look acceptable in public makes my stomach turn. Why can’t my face just be my face? Why can’t a zit just be a zit?

It’s the same with high heels and the Spanx I used to wear under my choir dress in high school. It hurts, and it doesn’t do anything other than make me look different. Not better-just different. Different in a way that gives me the benefit of a Default Appearance, or as close to it as I can get.

There is safety in conformity, and there always has been. But I’m so tired of conforming. I’m so tired of looking in the mirror and seeing something wrong with my body. Aren’t you? Aren’t we all?

Again, disclaimers. I would never want my words to make someone feel ashamed of doing something that makes them feel happy or comfortable. But I’ve been told to wear makeup to get dates, jobs, attention, validation and self-worth, despite the fact that it has never once worked. So I don’t wear makeup.

If you do, I hope it’s because you want to, and not because you feel like you need to.

Jamie Hawley is senior from Salina studying English, political science and communications.