Opinion

Staying at home over the weekend may seem boring, but there are tons of ways for you to have fun in the comfort of your own home. One of my favorite ways is reading. If you’re looking for a relaxing, adventurous or thought-provoking activity, you’ve come to the right place.

Grab your device, get on your Amazon account, and order these books online today. Or even check out your own in-house library shelves, and see if you’ve gotten around to reading these awesome books. Here are four magnificent reads for you to jump into whenever you’re trying to tackle that pesky surplus of free time.

There is a lot of heavy stuff going on in the world, so you may be tempted to tune out the news and issues happening within the country. There’s nothing wrong with a little bit of tuning-out, but try to compensate with a nonfiction account of our country and its institutions.

Mike Rose’s “Lives on the Boundary: A Moving Account of the Struggles and Achievements of America’s Educationally Underprepared” shares the touching stories of underprivileged students who face a treacherous journey in the American education system. Reading about the constant struggles and confrontations certain students face in their education can put a lot of our own problems in life in perspective. It also gives us an opportunity to better educate ourselves on how our country’s educational infrastructure is organized and deficient for a large population of our fellow Americans. Check out Mike Rose’s account and educate yourself on some non-public-health related issues in our country.

If you’re looking for a lighter and more relaxing choice of literature, I highly recommend “The Collected Poems of Emily Dickinson” with an introduction and notes by Rachel Wetzsteon. The collection of delightful poetry by this classic writer is organized into subsections of life, nature, love, time and eternity, and the single hound. Take a break from the restrictive boundaries of real life and escape to the profound language and subjects as written by Dickinson. You may gain some new insight into life, learn more about the abstract world around you and even learn something new about yourself.

While Dickinson and Rose are great, they may not be what you’re looking for. If you enjoy classic novels full of intrigue, complex themes, and well-developed, realistic characters look no further than John Steinbeck.

John Steinbeck’s “East of Eden” is an American classic spanning 714 divine pages and the lives of several relatable protagonists. Join Tom, Cathy, Cyrus and the rest of the characters on their journey through their youth and adult lives, and learn about the ultimate human thematic questions regarding good versus evil and individual rights versus the good of society. This immersive novel will transport you to an alternative America and provide exceptional outlooks on those around you.

Finally, if none of the above suits your fancy, check out the classic “The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” by Robert Louis Stevenson. Written by the same man who thought up "Treasure Island," this tragic and thrilling tale of inquiry and intrigue will be a decadent page-turner for even the most casual of readers. You are sure to be in for a delightful treat that serves as both a psychologically thrilling masterpiece, as well as the modern escapist’s number-one tool.

I am sure that one of the above literary pieces will satisfy your cravings for much-needed entertainment during those chunks of constantly available free time. And if all else fails, there’s always Netflix.

Sarah Grindstaff is a sophomore from St. Louis studying political science.