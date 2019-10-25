In spring 2015, the second semester of my freshman year at Johnson County Community College, I dropped out of school.
In high school, I was the president of multiple clubs, an editor of a literary magazine, a successful performance artist, and was named among the top 10 most influential students in my graduating class. Things were looking up for me. However, adversity would quickly present itself. Less than a year after graduation, I was a community college failure and completely lost in life.
This week, I enrolled in my last semester at the University of Kansas. With my bachelor’s degree within reach, I couldn’t help but reflect on those darker days and the steps I took to turn my life around.
Where did I go wrong? First and foremost, I wasn’t proud of being a student at a community college, which is an understandable feeling. I was a newly minted adult who felt like the whole world was at his fingertips. On some level, I felt like I was above the introductory courses I was stuck sitting through. I didn’t take the classes seriously — I ignored my assignments and my attendance started to drop.
When the late assignments started to pile up, I made my next mistake. I started to hide my failures from my support system. Instead of talking to my parents about my plummeting grades and disinterest in the classroom, I assured them that everything was fine and that community college was going great.
I had no excuses for being a bad student. I wasn’t dealing with any mental or physical health issues, my home life was stable, and I was becoming more financially independent working nights at a local grocery store. The only factor holding me back, was my own immature ego.
When I eventually dropped my classes, I didn’t even tell my parents. They figured out for themselves that I was no longer attending and confronted me. To this day, my parents still don’t know everything about that difficult semester.
College dropout rates are shockingly high across the nation. The University boasts a mere 42% graduation rate within four years. Although that number improves to 63% by the end of six years, it is hard to comprehend that nearly four out of every 10 students you see on campus will take longer than six years to graduate, or not at all.
How did I get from such a low point in my college career to approaching the finish line? After such a healthy serving of humble pie, a number of things became clear to me:
I didn’t want to be a dropout. Throughout my entire life, when I envisioned my future, I saw myself as a college graduate with a successful career. Never had that future seemed further out of reach.
I needed to right my wrongs. I re-enrolled in classes and constructed a plan to finish my associate’s degree over the following two years. There is no shame in failure. Shame exists only in the inability to respond to failure.
I realized that taking pride in small accomplishments wasn’t ridiculous — it was necessary. Getting a B in an introductory class at community college may be unimportant in the larger scale of the world and society, but for me, it represented a changing mentality and significant progress. If I was given a good grade on a paper or passed a class, it meant that I was one step closer to finishing my associate’s. Small successes also meant I was inching closer to my ultimate goal and becoming further removed from my defining failure.
I needed to be held accountable. Being more honest with my support system kept me on track when the goings inevitably got tough again. Finishing my associate’s didn’t happen overnight. There were plenty of moments along the way that made me question whether it was worth my efforts. Being humble enough to ask for help when I started to feel lost ensured that I didn’t stray too far from the trail.
These were the lessons that I carried with me when I transferred to the University. My unconventional path to Jayhawk Boulevard at first made me feel like an outsider. I am often the oldest person in my classes, and the only student who has never lived in a dorm or scholarship hall, participated in Greek life, or sat in the student section at Allen Fieldhouse.
It was my experience of dropping out of college that helped me weather the initial storm of not fitting in. I’d seen firsthand how an entitled mentality can derail what should be a time for growth and self-improvement. I was determined to not make the same mistakes I had made three years before.
The lingering effects of my errors serve as constant reminders that the difference between success and failure is delicate. Even though I have a better understanding of that balance, I’ve been far from perfect as a Jayhawk. Perfection, however, is unattainable. Disappointment knows no bounds, and whether it occurs at a community college, a university or elsewhere in life, we will always have the ability to decide for ourselves how to respond.
Elijah Southwick is a senior from Overland Park studying English and journalism.