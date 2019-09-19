Opinion
Most of us have an idea of who toxic people are and how to identify them. Some of us can even attest to having negative people in our life. Wherever we go the narrative is always the same: Remove toxic people from your life. Of course, we understand that no one is a hundred percent toxic, it's just that when someone continuously expresses toxic traits towards us, we distance ourselves from them.
The interesting thing is that toxicity varies. A friend could be toxic to you and the kindest angel to their other friends. It depends on the nature of the relationship and how people feel about one another. Toxicity can be birthed from jealousy or a feeling of inferiority to another person. People can also acquire toxic traits based on their life experiences. They could project these traits on other people without even knowing.
Human beings are a very interesting species, and we have the choice to acquire or drop habits. If we want, we can improve ourselves in areas with enough focus and training. There are three toxic traits that I will highlight that are not only useful for identifying toxic people but also toxic traits that we may have and are not aware of.
Not listening to people and interrupting them when they speak. This one is common, and sometimes we do it without even being aware. It is usually forgiven when done occasionally, but when it becomes a habit you may notice people around you drifting away. No one wants to have their feelings and experiences sidelined and forgotten. We all want to feel important, and that should be respected. If it feels like your friend’s story is not interesting enough to listen to, focus on how much it means to them. Channeling your mind to this perspective will make it easier to listen to the other person.
The belief that you are never wrong and therefore do not apologize. Sometimes it is hard to understand that our opinions or actions could be wrong. Why would we support something that we believe is not true? This belief is dangerous and can cause rifts in a relationship. Acknowledging when you are in the wrong is not only beneficial to the other person but also ourselves. It allows us to gain the right knowledge for future use.
Being judgmental. Like the other two, this is common and sometimes done without knowing. It is a way of projecting our values onto other people and expecting them to follow it. This affects other people psychologically — it may make someone feel less confident about themselves. It is important to remember that we are all different, and our values are shaped by the many different life experiences we all have.
Aisha Mohammed is a sophomore from Lagos, Nigeria, majoring in human biology with a minor in French and Francophone studies.