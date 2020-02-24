Opinion
Just this month, in an interview with Q104.3 New York’s Jim Kerr, Keith Richards, leading guitar legend of The Rolling Stones, admitted to having “given up smoking ... since October.”
This is major news as the Rolling Stone has lived most of his 58 adult years known for wild escapades, including several run-ins with the law, prison sentences, drug busts, and even a fight with heroin addiction.
But what was perhaps one of the largest parts of Keith’s image was his love of cigarettes. Over the years and at hundreds of concerts, fans became used to the image of Richards with a cig in his mouth and his guitar in his arms. But, at last, it appears that run has come to an end.
This is in a time where e-cigarettes, such as Juuls, have become popular among the younger generation and a serious problem with nicotine is rising.
The University of Kansas is just one of many campuses with a problem. Students here continue to smoke and vape, all the while ignoring the negative effects that nicotine has on them, and news of a celebrity such as Richards quitting should be a catalyst in their own discontinuing of the bad habit.
According to iHeartRadio, “Richards has been trying to quit smoking for some time. He said last year that kicking nicotine was harder than quitting heroin.”
Richards’ struggle surely matches information provided by the Addiction Center that “nicotine is a highly addictive substance found in tobacco products. There are approximately 50 million people in America who are addicted to some type of tobacco product, including cigarettes, cigars, chewing tobacco and snuff.”
Keep in mind, this site only mentions Americans, and the number is already 50 million people suffering from a nicotine addiction of some kind. Adding the reality of the worldwide addiction rate, the problem becomes astronomical.
Many people already know the negative effects of nicotine, it even being linked to depression and anxiety in certain cases. And yet, there is still a significant use of the substance, particularly among youth with the rise of e-cigarettes. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “More than 1 of every 4 high school students (27.5%) reported in 2019 that they used electronic cigarettes in the past 30 days — an increase from 1.5% in 2011.”
So as nicotine use continues to climb, even among youth who are under the legal age for use, the problem of trying to quit continues as well. And many people will argue for there to be no need or that smoking does not really harm us as much as we are meant to believe.
According to iHeartRadio, quitting smoking for the Richards was “another step in his ongoing resolution to get healthier and to keep rocking.” Emphasis should be put on ‘healthier.’
Smokers should take this as a reality-check for their own use of the substance.
For those of you looking to make a change in your life but feel nicotine has too strong of a hold, look to Keith Richards. Even when you’re 76, a famous celebrity, and a lead guitarist for The Rolling Stones, you can still kick the nic.
Brett Knepper is a sophomore from Newton, Kansas studying English.