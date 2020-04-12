Opinion
Imagine. Your class starts in five minutes. You’re trying to join the Zoom meeting. It takes those five minutes just to get on to the Zoom meeting. You continue on with the class, just for it to say that your internet connection is unstable. Better yet, you proceed to get kicked out of the Zoom meeting 10 times in just a 50-minute period. That was my exact situation last Wednesday.
It’s not just me, either. As COVID-19 continues to greatly affect our lives, the need for internet access becomes even greater. With large amounts of people on the internet, we overload the bandwidth. While this may just seem like a slightly slower internet in cities, in rural areas, the effect is much larger.
My internet has taken over five minutes to load a web page for the past week. Sometimes it won’t even load after 10 minutes. It even takes 10 to 30 minutes to submit an assignment sometimes. I did not have a problem the first week of remote learning because the K-12 school nearby was not back in session yet after moving to remote learning. However, when everybody moved to remote learning and working, the difference was clear as I logged back into my Zoom session for the 10th time.
While this may not seem like a problem for some, rural students who are required to do Zoom meetings for courses are suffering. As a foreign language student, I have to join Zoom meetings twice daily for my Chinese and Korean classes. Many other students at the University of Kansas have to do the same if they are studying for a bachelor of arts degree, since it has a foreign language requirement.
However, it’s not only Zoom meetings. Some professors require you to watch or record videos for your classes. With internet speeds of less than one megabit per second, you have to sacrifice one of two things: the quality of the video or the ability to watch the video. When you’re unable to even read the words written in the video of most lectures, it’s sometimes better to not watch the video altogether and hope for the best.
In the past, if you did online classes, you could go to the library for better internet connection. However, libraries are no longer open for you to be able to do that. Instead, universities like ours and my local K-12 high school have implemented putting hotspots in the parking lot. While that’s all fine and dandy, they forgot to take into account two things.
One: Some people do not have cars. If a student wants to do some classwork that’s due that night at midnight or join a Zoom meeting, they might have to sit out in the rain and hope their laptop doesn’t become too waterlogged.
Two: Many cars do not have plug-ins to charge laptops. If somebody’s laptop battery runs out too quickly, they would have to keep driving back and forth to recharge it. Then they would have to return just for the internet.
We need to stop implementing temporary fixes during the pandemic. Internet companies need to cater not just to urban areas, but rural areas as well. We have seen that internet companies can get rid of limits and expand bandwidth. Spectrum internet even offered 60 days of free internet for students. However, many providers can’t even reach out to rural areas.
Internet providers need to set up more cellphone towers nearby, and not just have one tower cater for an entire town, including its residents on the outskirts 20 miles away. By doing this, everyone will be able to have the right to an education and not just those who are close enough to the city to get a decent internet connection.
Savannah Glaves is a sophomore from Easton studying East Asian languages and culture.