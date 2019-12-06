I love Baby Yoda. I don’t care that that’s not really his name. I don’t even really like Star Wars, and yet this dumb green goblin is my phone lock screen. Much like the Mandalorian, I feel a compulsion to protect this creature, even if it is against my own self-interest. And when it comes to Disney, supporting anything it does is definitely against my own self-interest.
The week of its November launch, Disney+ pulled in over 10 million subscribers, luring them in with its backlog of nostalgic content and relatively low $6.99-a-month subscription price. It’s hard to ignore that kind of deal.
Disney owns Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic. While this seems convenient, seeing all those franchises under Disney’s giant logo is definitely cause for concern — and is clear evidence of a media monopoly.
Disney is not the only company bogarting our bingeing. The day after Disney+ launched, Netflix announced a partnership with Nickelodeon that will result in tons of original content exclusive to Netflix.
Netflix also paid AT&T’s WarnerMedia $100 million to host “Friends” exclusively on its service because Warner Bros. produced “Friends,” and AT&T bought Time Warner in 2016.
However, this deal is expiring at the end of 2019, and all signs point to “Friends” moving to NBCUniversal’s new streaming service. But NBCUniversal won’t necessarily leave all other sites. Hulu has a non-exclusive licensing deal with NBCUniversal that means the shows currently on the platform will be available until 2024.
You’ll never guess who owns Hulu. (Hint: They also own my beautiful green child.)
Corporations have been gobbling each other up like PacMan dots for years, but I’m not sure the reality became clear until Disney+. Of course it got 10 million subscribers in its first week. It has three of the most successful franchises in history. We want to watch Disney Channel original movies on demand. We want to watch Endgame for the fifth time. Disney knows that. Who says that low low price of $6.99 a month is going to stay that way?
When it comes down to it, Disney — or any other streaming service — isn’t here to bring back our childhoods. They’re here to make a profit. They know we’ll pay a monthly fee for exclusive content, so it makes sense that networks make their own service rather than negotiate licensing deals. If I love “Psych,” and “Psych” is only on Peacock (yup, that’s what NBC is calling it), then I’m going to subscribe to Peacock, even though I already pay for Netflix and Hulu and Prime Video and Apple TV+ and HBO and, and, and.
It’s long past time to argue against streaming as a concept. We’ve already dug a grave for cable TV. But what started out as a way to watch all your favorites ad-free on demand for $7.99 a month has turned into a three-ring circus of corporate conglomerates and the constant exchange of millions of dollars in licensing fees. To watch all available streaming content ad-free now costs a little less than $90 a month.
Some of you might ask what’s wrong with that. It’s a decent question. Cable packages cost about $90 a month anyway, and with streaming, you don’t have nearly as many ads. And you can choose what you want to watch down to the episode.
The problem is not with the concept but the execution. Corporate monopolies mean choosing between these services is only an illusion. Disney gets your money whether you’re paying for Disney+ or Hulu. AT&T rakes in all fees from Peacock and HBO. If they have exclusive content on both platforms, they’re charging consumers two fees for content from the same source. How much will consumers pay for access to all their favorite shows, conveniently owned by the same behemoth corporate body? I don’t know, but I know they’re dying to find out.
It seems like a bit of a contradiction that media monopolies somehow result in a million streaming services. What’s better? Disney owning creative control of dozens of franchises, putting everything on one site and slowly ratcheting up the price, or AT&T breaking each of its companies into distinct streaming services, each with its own revenue source? Both are harmful, and unfortunately, it seems both is what we’re stuck with.
The U.S. Justice Department tried to stop the AT&T Time Warner merger in 2017 under antitrust laws, but as is the way of capitalism, the corporation won in the end. All we can do is be mindful consumers. Understand that these corporations are not your friends, and they do not exist to serve you. They exist to serve themselves. Disney has been brought over to the dark side, and not even Baby Yoda is enough to bring them back to the light.
Jamie Hawley is a senior from Salina studying English, political science and communications.