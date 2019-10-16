Young people today — for the most part — have grown up with the technology that has made it possible for us to have the ability to talk to a person from anywhere in the world at any time. Our understanding of politics could never be limited to just our hometowns, our states, or even just our country. How could it be? When scrolling through Twitter or Facebook, we have access to videos of people from all around the world, struggling to achieve the same freedoms that we fight for here.
While our perception of politics has changed greatly, the reality of it has not. The role that local politics has in our democracy is just as essential as it was before the entire country could sit in their own homes and watch a debate live on television. Oftentimes, the large, systemic changes that we hope to see at a national level start in state legislatures and even city commissions. It can be easy, especially as college students, to feel disconnected from local politics. Many of us move to new towns or states for school, or plan on moving away after we graduate. However, local governments can make changes that can go into effect even before we leave.
Local and state governments are in charge of law enforcement, public schools, public utilities, and roads, among many other things. The decisions they make have direct and speedy consequences on the lives of the people in their states and cities. It’s important for us to take part in local politics in whatever community we’re in. Here in Lawrence, the soonest opportunity we have to participate is in November.
Students who are already registered to vote in Kansas will be able to choose between the six candidates vying for three open seats on the Lawrence City Commission. These candidates could spend the next two or four years on the Commission fighting for more affordable housing for Lawrence residents or clean energy initiatives. The candidates bring to the table a variety of experiences and values.
While the City Commission may not seem like a very important part of government, they would be essential in making Lawrence a more environmentally friendly city. Climate change is a global issue, however much of the change needed to make a difference starts at the local level. The City Commission will soon be deciding whether or not Lawrence should charge a 16 cent plastic bag fee for disposable bags used in grocery stores. Some candidates running have also said that they believe that Lawrence should declare a climate emergency to help to push for new environmentally friendly policies, and are hoping Lawrence can step away from using fossil fuels in the next few years.
Whether or not you plan on living in Lawrence after graduation, or you lived in Lawrence before attending the University of Kansas, everyone has an opportunity to leave a lasting, positive impact on this community. Participating in local government ensures that your priorities are heard — whether that be voting, or simply contacting your local representatives to discuss the issues that affect you on a daily basis. National and global politics are inarguably important, but don’t let them distract you from the important decisions happening here at a local level.
Brianna Wessling is a junior from Omaha studying English and journalism.