As of Sept. 20th, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment has placed about 15 lakes and ponds under a public health warning, and six under a public health watch due to several blue-green algae blooms affecting the area. While these blooms aren’t always harmful, certain species of algae can produce toxins that have negative effects on humans and wildlife around them.
Luckily, there are steps we can take to both prevent these blooms from happening and minimize the chance of algae bloom-associated illnesses.
Blue-green algae, a type of cyanobacteria, is a microorganism that is a natural part of many marine ecosystems. It converts sunlight into energy using photosynthesis, which produces oxygen. As long as it stays under control, it doesn’t typically pose a threat to humans or other animals.
But if the natural balance is disrupted, blue-green algae can rapidly grow to high concentrations, which, if high enough, can be classified as a Harmful Algae Bloom. HABs produce toxins harmful to humans and other animals, and then later, when the algae die, their decomposition can create dead zones in the water where all of the oxygen is used up. This can cause further damage to fish and other marine life populations throughs suffocation.
When humans come into contact with these algae blooms, there can be a wide range of symptoms depending on the type and length of exposure — anything from skin and eye irritation, all the way to extreme vomiting and diarrhea if the water is swallowed. This is why the KDHE places public health warnings when these blooms are reported. These warnings mean there must be no human contact with the water, and pets shouldn’t be allowed to drink from it.
The disruptions in the ecosystem that cause these harmful algae blooms aren’t completely understood, but there are several specific triggers in the environment that are known to increase the likelihood of a dangerous bloom. The main trigger in the water is an increased amount of nutrients, such as nitrogen and phosphorous, but it can also come about through warmer temperatures and stagnation. The algae survive best in these conditions, so when these factors all align, a population explosion can occur.
We can help prevent these breakouts by taking a few measures in our day-to-day lives. Most fertilizers contain nitrogen and phosphorous. When they are applied in excess, or in areas without a buffer around the lawn or field, these nutrients can be carried to lakes in the runoff during periods of rainfall. We can lessen the impact of these chemicals simply by fertilizing only when necessary, and maintaining a buffer zone of grass and trees to reduce the amount of fertilizer that makes its way to the lakes.
Not everyone is responsible for the maintenance of lawns or agricultural fields, of course. But there are some indirect ways to help prevent these dangerous breakouts: we can spread awareness of the dangers of algae blooms and teach people how to recognize them. The KDHE public health warnings rely on information reported to them by people across the state. Public lakes and ponds with water that is either scummy, red, pea-green, blue-green, or looks like paint has been spilled on it can be reported to the health department by filing a report at their website.
Algae is a healthy feature of lakes and ponds. It is only the imbalance of natural factors — sometimes caused by humans — that makes it a public health concern. If we want to maintain our recreational lakes, as well as our sources of drinking water, we must take steps to prevent these harmful blooms from occurring. We can start by spreading awareness of the issue, so we can minimize the amount of people impacted by the dangerous toxins these blooms produce.
Scott Johnston is a senior from Berryton studying microbiology.
– Edited by Andrew Rosenthal