Opinion
The new 'Joker' movie comes out this weekend, and there is a significant amount of people who are concerned with violence either at a movie showing or with violence inspired by the movie.
There’s a couple of directions these fears are coming from. First of all, the main character is famously violent and unhinged, creating fears that after watching his descent into madness, some more unstable elements will seek to imitate him.
The second and more grounded fear stems from the last theater shooting that happened: The Dark Knight Rises shooting in Aurora, Colorado.
However, I think it’s important that we step back and examine the reality of these fears. The first and most vital thing to remember is that media does not turn normal people into violent killers. In the wake of the multiple mass shootings over the summer, lots of fingers were pointed at violent video games, and some wanted action, such as Walmart pulling all violent games from their shelves. However, the general scientific consensus disagrees with this causality.
Joker concerns prompt theaters to boost security https://t.co/Q045VpCBln— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) September 28, 2019
People pointing to violence in media as creating violence in the real world are mixing up the causality of the situation. Media is a reflection of the society we live in. We’re not seeing more violence in the real world because of movies. We’re seeing more movies about violence because of the perception that we live in a more violent world.
An unfortunate fact is that violence will happen regardless of what people consume. If someone is sick enough to commit a mass shooting, watching a mediocre movie that features violence won’t even register in their mind.
I brought up the Aurora shooting before. The shooter in that case chose the theater not because of what it was showing but because it was a popular movie that was going to draw a large number of people. The theater had doors that could lock, and he thought there would be less children at the midnight showing. He also vehemently denied trying to imitate the Joker, instead dying his hair red so that he would “be remembered."
Media has an important place in our world. It helps us explore complex ideas and topics in a safe environment. While we go to school to learn about our major, media allows us to experience things like war, death and oppression and come out the better for our understanding of them. As students, it is our job to learn and to become functioning members of society, and that doesn’t just mean earning a paycheck.
Being a member of society is about empathy and understanding others. Media is one of the simplest, most accessible ways we have of accomplishing that. So challenge yourself, and get outside your comfort zone. "The Office" is fine, but sometimes it’s important to try something new and to learn and grow as a person. Ultimately, it’s our duty to do so if we want to build a world different from the one on screen.
Jeffrey Birch is a senior from Wichita studying accounting.