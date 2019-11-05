Opinion
When Gov. Laura Kelly took office in January, Medicaid expansion in Kansas seemed inevitable. Yet, 10 months later, Kansas’ legislature, governed by a bipartisan coalition of moderates, has failed to reach a settlement on how to grant more Kansans access to health care.
This has negative consequences for rural and lower-income communities as costs remain high for low-competition markets and people needing more specialized care. To bridge this gap, the legislature must expand Medicaid.
During the 2018 midterm elections, voters in four out of five states approved Medicaid expansion via general election ballot measure. Oregon, Utah, Idaho and Kansas’ neighbor Nebraska all proved public support for expansion.
Despite its shortcomings, the health insurance market in Kansas has gradually become more competitive. Two additional health insurance firms will offer plans on the federal insurance marketplace during this year’s enrollment, according to KCUR. However, these new insurers are mainly concentrated in the largest metro areas, leaving large swaths of rural Kansas with only two insurance providers.
In its 2019 study of health insurance markets nationwide, the American Medical Association argues that competition between health insurance providers reduces prices and improves health outcomes. While there is now more competition and lower costs for patients in high population areas like Sedgwick and Johnson counties, it also means most other small counties without competitive insurance markets may not see costs fall. Expanding Medicaid would ease the burden on lower-income Kansans in non-competitive markets with exorbitant costs.
Insurance policies statewide are including fewer large networks of specialists in 2020, according to the KCUR report. Under insurance policies popular in the past, when a patient needed access to an ear, nose and throat doctor or an allergist, the patient could visit those specialists even if those doctors were not part of the patient’s insurance company’s network. The patient would have to pay a fee, but they would still have access to care. Those plans are becoming less common, meaning fewer patients with specialized care needs will be able to directly access care.
Once again, this disproportionately impacts rural communities as rural counties naturally have fewer specialists. There’s no guarantee those specialists who remain belong to the appropriate insurance network. Medicaid’s wide scope of coverage could help more rural Kansans who qualify access specialized and long-term care.
Some insurance policies restrict patient choice, but many rural patients don’t have many care options to begin with. Rural hospitals are closing at a much higher rate in states that have not expanded Medicaid, according to the Georgetown University Health Policy Institute. This in turn increases costs as patients must travel to cities for care.
The status quo is shutting out rural communities and low-income patients from care, which is unacceptable. Expanding Medicaid in Kansas would grant more Kansans access to care and lower the barriers to pay for it.
Of course, the state would have to increase spending to enact Medicaid expansion. This is where the deadlock at the statehouse has come from. However, despite months of wrangling, it appears leaders are finally willing to enact change.
Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning (R-Overland Park) has sponsored a bill to expand Medicaid access with funding coming from taxes on tobacco and e-cigarettes. Democrats would prefer that Kansas use more federal funding, as the Affordable Care Act obligates the federal government to pay 90% of the cost of state Medicaid expansion. However, this is a non-starter for conservatives in the legislature.
Although Denning’s plan is not perfect and still faces considerable opposition in the legislature, the bill recognizes that Kansas must improve healthcare access for all its communities. It’s a good thing the legislature has started to talk about Medicaid expansion, but now the legislature must act to finally bring down costs and expand access to care for its constituents.