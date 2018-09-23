The nomination of a Supreme Court justice is always fraught with political peril, but recent allegations of sexual assault against nominee Brett Kavanaugh led to an inundation of hot takes surrounding the situation.
The momentum of the #MeToo movement, the result of nearly a decade of work helmed by activist Tarana Burke, resulted in the public takedown of many hidden and not-so-hidden perpetrators of sexual violence against women in the past year. But has the world learned its lesson?
Less than a year after their sexual harassment and assault scandals were made public, defenders of Louis C. K. and Kevin Spacey are crawling out of the woodwork to make a case for their comebacks, all in the name of forgiveness. Should these men pay with the rest of their lives for a mistake, they ask? In one word: yes.
To term sexual assault and harassment, which in Louis C. K.’s case was a consciously repeated act, a mistake, is to minimize the trauma of survivors and minimize the rightful blame against perpetrators. Sexual harassment is not a mistake. Sexual assault is not a mistake. Rape is not a mistake. These are all conscious decisions, made with the intent to sexually violate another person and destroy their sense of safety in the long term. A mistake is not so malicious, not so aware as these acts are. To blur the lines between these definitions is to absolve men who, in all honesty, express more remorse in their “apologies” for being caught than they do for their crimes.
Louis C. K. received a standing ovation for a show in August that broke his hiatus. What does it say about our culture when we stand up to applaud a man who violated multiple women — enough that they turned their backs on their dreams of comedy for good? Silence in the face of such indignity is bad enough; applause is a much louder response.
The crackdown against men in the entertainment industry, and the slow re-emergence of the predators therein, is a beast of its own. Take, for example, the shunning and harassment of Olivia Munn, who spoke out against the inclusion of registered sex offender Steven Wilder Striegel in the film “The Predator.”
Determining how to keep vulnerable groups safe from predators in an industry that protects them tooth and nail is a conversation that the entertainment industry continues to have. But the extrapolation of it to a scale as grand as the highest court in the land is difficult. The precedent set by the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is not promising. The horrific, public defamation of Anita Hill, who accused Justice Thomas of sexual harassment in the 1990s, demonstrated a lack of empathy for survivors of sexual harassment that remains the attitude du jour.
In Kavanaugh’s case, President Donald Trump’s tweets amplify the common refrain of “why not come forward sooner?” A better question should be why Americans expect survivors to put their traumatic experiences on blast when public sympathy is so obsessively centered around the accused’s “future” (see: Brock Turner, the Steubenville boys, and on and on and on). Only 7 of every 1000 cases receive a felony prosecution.
Dr. Christine Blasey Ford is receiving death threats for coming forward. The #MeToo movement is essential in its demonstration that powerful men can receive consequences for their depraved, criminal actions, but to make a lasting change in our societal attitudes towards acceptable treatment of women, we must commit to lasting consequences. Hermiting away for a few months in one’s luxurious home, or posting a PR aide’s vague apology to social media is not atonement, and to pretend it is, merely shifts the status quo to a different method of turning a blind eye to violence against women.
The proceedings of the Kavanaugh investigation are still unfolding, but it is essential that the mistakes of the past (and those of the present) are not repeated. We must believe women.
Aroog Khaliq is a sophomore from Overland Park studying English and psychology.