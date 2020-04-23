Opinion

The Ambler Student Recreation Fitness Center has not had a good track record in dealing with the outbreak of the coronavirus. When the announcement of the first coronavirus-related death in Kansas occurred Thursday, March 12, the rec center responded by continuing with their normal Spring Break hours. It was not until March 14 when the rec center officially closed, after campus had already officially closed on March 11.

This irresponsibly allowed students to continue attending the recreation facilities despite the close distancing to others this would bring. While the rec was allowing usual activities to continue, Italy was seeing massive growth in coronavirus cases which had gotten to the point of the country’s hospitals all but overflowing and their health care system becoming strained.

In the face of the coronavirus, which was officially declared a pandemic on March 11 by Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of the World Health Organization, the rec refused to act immediately, potentially jeopardizing hundreds of students using the facilities who may not have even known they were carrying the virus.

But the irresponsibility doesn’t end there. On March 27, the rec posted on their Facebook page about safe social distancing guidelines while still exercising outside. This in itself is reasonable, as it is important for the rec to still offer solutions for the student public to maintain physical fitness during the pandemic.

The problem comes in the rec still allowing the use of their outdoor facilities. While the offering of social distancing cues to help keep the users of these facilities in check can be viewed by some as noble, allowing these places to continue supporting a collection of individuals during a pandemic is thoughtless at best. At worst, it’s idiotic.

What the rec did not understand was that merely offering examples of good social distancing and safety for the coronavirus would not mean that those using the facilities would adhere to them.

For instance, take the outdoor basketball courts. If a collection of people who usually play in the gym have that opportunity taken away, but are allowed to continue the sport, albeit in the outdoor court, are they going to take it? Yes.

But can you expect those people to stand six feet away from one another and shoot around for an hour instead of pursue their normal 5-5 games? No, they are going to be up close and personal, and play their usual game of basketball. This is just one example of one sport in which many regular rec patrons participate.

It wasn’t until April 17 that the rec reacted in a Facebook post that read: “Due to individuals not heeding the CDC’s social distancing guidelines, we have decided to close all of our outdoor facilities.” But how could the rec not have seen this coming from a mile away?

The signs were all right there, but they refused to heed the warnings. The pandemic has made its way into the U.S. In Kansas, there have been over 2,000 confirmed cases and over 100 deaths. And that number continues to rise every day because people are ignoring the government’s call for social distancing.

While it is the responsibility of people to heed the pandemic warnings and protect themselves, it is also the job of public facilities to work for the common good. Allowing students to continue using outdoor facilities intended for group gatherings is not in the public’s favor right now.

No props should be given to the rec for announcing the closing of these facilities over a month after the closing of the rec as a whole.

In this case, the University just let the students down.

Brett Knepper is a sophomore from Newton studying creative writing.

-Edited by Brianna Wessling