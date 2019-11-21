Opinion
Enrollment can be an incredibly stressful time in the semester. Scrambling to secure required classes before they fill up, trying to wrap your head around why on earth you need to take another semester of finance, and trying to concoct the most ideal weekly schedule so a class on Friday is not in the picture — it becomes overwhelming, I must say.
In pressing times like these, it would only be natural to believe that the academic adviser assigned to you would have the answers to guide you through the rigorous time of carefully selecting your classes in order to complete your degree in the desired time frame.
However, myself as well as many others, have found this not to be the case. Over these last four years at the University of Kansas, the amount of advisers I have had has surpassed the amount of years I have attended. With the constant change of advisers and the lack of communication about said advisers changing from the University, I have heard around five different degree plans all differing in the classes that I was required to complete my degree.
It is understandable that the job of an academic adviser is incredibly demanding with the load of students they take on. However, when dealing with a student’s time frame — and most importantly, money — there needs to be a stronger attention to detail.
On a personal level, I have taken a handful of classes that were said to be required that turned out to be entirely irrelevant to my degree plan, setting me back from my intended — and at the time, tangible — three-and-a-half year plan. There have been times I have been completely unaware of the changing of my adviser, only to discover they have left their position after weeks of trying to get in contact with them.
Not only does there appear to be an issue with guidance, there also seems to be an issue with the lack of academic adviser to student ratio. In the Department of Theatre and Dance, both academic advisers have moved on from their positions. Speaking as a student in the dance department, advising has been left up to professors.
Lack of understanding of students’ history outside of the department is problematic. While files are readily available, there appears to be a lot that gets lost in translation. It is never a bad idea to personally keep track of your degree plan in order to double check and be sure you are on the right track, regardless of what you are told.
I believe a majority of these issues could be solved by better communication skills from the University. While I understand that positions change, it is pertinent that communication stays strong and that there is little room for misguidance.
Haley Czuma is a senior from Chicago studying English and dance.