Opinion

Quarantine. We are all feeling it by now. Many students have returned back home to live with their parents and siblings, and as one of those individuals, I’d just like to say I’m feeling it too. Some of us have been home for days, others for weeks, and the barrage of existential dread and tedium has set in.

How am I going to pay for rent next month? How am I going to find a job in the middle of an economic crisis? How can I engage in life and work without endangering the health of my parents and older relatives? When will things return to normal? How can we be happy in the middle of a crisis?

Well, right now, there aren’t many answers for those kinds of questions. As mere young adults, we have been plunged into a world of ominous uncertainty. Politicians fail to offer the support or information we want to know, and the news continues to overflow with articles that become more depressing by the day.

Our pastimes are becoming increasingly flooded by these new hobbies that we have especially created in the wake of COVID-19: praying at the dinner table for friends and family that are being affected, balancing the bank accounts and waiting for that unfortunate call from your employer, stressing about how we will pay our bills and worrying about the future.

It’s impossible to plan in this unpredictable world that has encompassed us and the lives of those around us. No matter how many positive Instagram quotes you read or uplifting press conferences you watch, sometimes it’s just not enough. We are all feeling that right now. Life has changed course once again, and we find ourselves moving one step forward and two steps back, struggling to keep up.

So what can we do as students, as roommates, as Jayhawks to endure and thrive in this new, scary world we have found ourselves living in? You’ve probably heard a lot of different things. You’ve probably tried them too. Preparing an aesthetically pleasing meal in an equally aesthetically pleasing "shelter-at-home." Upping your skin care routine and doing progressive face masks. Binging Netflix rom-coms, true crime documentaries or whatever else you haven’t seen. All of these are great ways to keep busy, distracted even, but will they make you happy?

In this time of uncertainty, stop searching for constant distractions from COVID-19. Distractions aren’t dealing with it. Distractions keep us from processing our emotions and living our life to the fullest. The only way that we will all get through this is if we embrace our feelings about what's going on and confront them in a healthy and productive way, therefore creating a new mindset of how to embrace this strange, strange world.

All the pain, stress and concern you’re feeling right now is life. It’s living. And we’ve all been doing it for ages now. You’d think we would have gotten the hang of it, but it’s a pretty difficult thing to grasp. Remember this is just another event, another part of life that we are all going through, together. You can’t control what happens, but you can control how you choose to react to it.

Give yourself some time to complain for a minute or so, and then study or work on some job applications. Do something productive for yourself and your goals. Then have fun. Be spontaneous. Because if I’ve learned anything in 19 years, it's that you can’t take life too seriously. If you did, you’d go crazy.

We live in uncertain times, but we always have and we always will. Go finish that online class or project. Work that remote shift at work. And after that, go have fun.

As they used to say, have a gas! Play some board games with your family, get FaceTime games going with your friends, or go on a jog in the local park at off-peak hours. Yeah, a game of Monopoly with your family isn’t an all inclusive coastal cruise. Traveling around the house in a game of hide-and-seek with your siblings isn’t "traveling the world." It’s better. It’s fun. It’s spontaneous. It’s life, and you have every right — every obligation — to live it to the fullest.

You can have a gas at ground zero, in the comfort of your own home. So stop waiting for your life to return to normal. That’s an assumption that none of us truly have the privilege of making right now. Because for now, this is the new normal, and it would be sad if none of us understood that until it was too late.

We are all feeling the weight of the world. And we can be concerned for the world, but we don’t have to stop living to do it. Get some weight off your shoulders, stop refreshing the news every 10 seconds, and live your life. It’s going to take time for all of us to adjust. But we will, and everything will be OK.

If you’re coming up with things to do in hopes that something will make you feel normal again, trust me — don’t. It’s probably a distraction. Do things that present themselves naturally. Or do things that you need to do. Do things that you want to do. But leave the logistics and worrying at the door, and let life take care of it. It knows what it's doing.

Sarah Grindstaff is a sophomore from St. Louis studying political science.