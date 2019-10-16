This past weekend, Late Night in the Phog, a tradition that many Kansas basketball fans hold near and dear to their hearts, commenced in Allen Fieldhouse. As I’m sure we are all aware, there have been copious amounts of complaints about the performance given by world-renowned rapper: the one and only Snoop Dogg. Kansas Athletics staff, including Bill Self, issued apologies for the explicit performance.
However, I think it's time to be real with ourselves here.
I find it difficult to believe Kansas Athletics was unaware of the contents of the performance. Before any performance, run-throughs and conversations are held. I find this especially hard to believe given that before the performance, there was a content warning announced in the chances that younger audience members were in the crowd. With all of this being said, the amount of media coverage that has occurred over the past weeks has put the University of Kansas in the spotlight nationally. Could this have been a publicity stunt?
The biggest question circulating about is, what were you expecting? Hiring Snoop Dogg to perform and then apologizing for the performance is an oxymoron.
Recent allegations toward the Kansas men's basketball program have been brought to light by the NCAA, accusing the program of Level I violations involving recruitment. If proven guilty, the team could take a large toll with postseason bans and loss of scholarships. Many have questioned if the Late Night performance was a dig at the NCAA, but coach Self has denied such theory. While I believe it was not used as a dig against the NCAA — I feel confident in that the entire stunt was used generate publicity for the program.
From a student perspective, as well as being a huge fan, I loved the show as well as my peers did. From parent perspectives and most importantly, from publicity and faculty positions, the love was not mutually shared.
“When you pay for Snoop Dogg, you gonna get Snoop Dogg.” Amen. https://t.co/XCjgDZj1A2— Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) October 8, 2019
As much as I did find Snoop’s performance entertaining, I can understand how it would be deemed not school or family appropriate. Apology upon apology has been issued solely because of the amount of negative backlash Kansas has received for having such a lewd performance at a family event. But as I stated before: what were we expecting? Kansas paid for Snoop Dogg, and as he said it himself, “When you pay for Snoop Dogg, you gon’ get Snoop Dogg.”
Snoop is known to be flashy and raunchy, not only with his lyrics, but with his performances. Most importantly, he is most well-known for his love of smoking marijuana, which he has absolutely no problem making public. Snoop Dogg is blatantly open about who he is as a performer. Kansas may believe they are handling the situation properly by continuously apologizing for the event. However, it's time they take responsibility and ownership for having an understanding of what was to come.
Haley Czuma is a senior from Chicago studying English and dance.