Opinion

As most of us continue to be stuck at home during this pandemic, we start searching for things to do in order to take our minds off the fact that classes are now Monday through Sunday (depending on how much you procrastinate).

I for one have recently been searching for more ways to stay physically active, even when gyms everywhere are shutting down, in order to avoid spreading infections of COVID-19. But this isn’t something only some of us should be looking into.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends “150 minutes of moderate-intensity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity physical activity per week, or a combination of both.”

In this article, WHO Europe provides several exercises for those at-home to do in order to stay physically fit, but I would like to add a few to really spice up your own quarantine and make the days go by faster than you can say “coronavirus pandemic!”

Do you need to get in your daily cardio but don’t have a treadmill? Do you have a child, a young sibling, or a niece or nephew? If you answered “yes” to either of these questions, you are already provided with the best device for at-home cardio. Children! Go chase the kids around the house for an hour or if you’re feeling really risky, take them out behind the house (being sure to stay 6 feet away from anyone else) and chase them around the yard.

If you’re not a believer, go try it and come back in sixty minutes. You’ll be sweating, exhausted, and still have a child on your hands with as much energy as they started with.

Don’t have a kid to run after? Don’t worry! There are many ways to get that cardio going all the while staying socially distanced. If you have a staircase, you can create your own workout by doing stairsteps. No staircase? Well, you’re in luck because we’re approaching grass growing season and your parents’ lawn may need a real once-over (they’ll likely agree with me). Why not get those steps in while pushing the old mower for an hour? You’re not only getting in exercise, but also getting on your folks’ good side.

Are you a weightlifter with no access to weights at home? Then try this simple workout you can do anytime while quarantined. Start with your bedroom and reorganize every large piece of furniture you have (either alone or with a partner). Once you’ve finished, if you still don’t feel the burn, move on to the next room. You’ll find your whole house redesigned in no time all the while your muscles will be getting the work they need to maintain that figure. What better way to pass the time and work out?

What about ways to get your core in shape when you don’t have access to all the high dollar machines and medicine balls? There are many places on the web for you to find a wide variety of core exercises to keep you going, while the local gyms remain closed for quarantine.I’ve linked the core page, but give it a quick search on Google or your favorite internet search engine and you’ll have so many core workouts at your disposal that you won’t know where to start!

If you have trouble keeping yourself disciplined, try turning on the TV to your favorite show and do the core exercises during the commercials (or if on Netflix or another streaming service, just do a set of abs while watching). I swear, it makes it all go much quicker.

So there you are: A quick assortment of ways to maintain your physique and workout schedule, while still staying safe and socially isolated is at your fingertips. And should any of these workouts get tiresome or difficult to complete, then go create your own. There are plenty of ways to stay active during this time. But remember, only you can keep yourself disciplined!

Brett Knepper is a sophomore from Newton studying English creative writing.