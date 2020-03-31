Opinion

Sept. 11, 2001 is a date that evokes strong emotions in Americans. Not only did the 9/11 attacks ignite two major international conflicts, but they caused a massive reorganization of the U.S. Federal Government. The Department of Homeland Security was a massive reorganization of federal agencies with the goal of “protect(ing) against and respond(ing) to threats and hazards to the Nation.” The DHS was a unified front of domestic government bureaus with the intention of stopping the threat. The United States Armed Forces responded likewise when Commander in Chief George W. Bush declared a Global War on Terrorism.

About 20 years later, we are facing a new type of national crisis: the COVID-19 pandemic. After years of engaging in warfare with abstract concepts like terror and drugs, it is time to declare total war on disease.

Declaring a war on disease means two main things: cooperating with other nations and deploying troops domestically. It is absolutely imperative to work with foreign states in order to combat this threat. There is no reason to let previous rivalries or feuds stand in the way of providing aid, as pandemics are a largely nonpolitical issue.

The disease affects us all the same, so it is rational for all nations to ally against this common threat. A unified response from an existing intergovernmental organization, such as the World Health Organization, means that valuable supplies like ventilators and PPE can reach those who need it faster and more efficiently.

The second step is one that comes with much confusion. After all, having troops deployed domestically is a situation that no one has ever been through. Having boots on the ground is a scary concept, but its execution will be very different from the common vision. The military will not be providing law enforcement. The military will not take over the courts. There will be no martial law.

Instead, the military will serve the function of providing logistical support to communities. To some, this idea may seem counter intuitive. Why are soldiers who are trained to protect and attack with physical force even relevant in this situation?

The U.S. military is an enormous investment, clocking in around $748 billion dollars, according to the U.S. Department of Defense. This puts them in a unique position, as the best publicly funded organization not only in the United States but the world. Due to their extreme wealth and mission being to protect the citizens of the United States, they are obligated to provide an unprecedented level of logistical support to those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

This is not a novel or even radical idea. The Navy has made some impressive steps toward this goal by deploying the hospital ships USNS Comfort and USNS Mercy to virus hotspots. While this is an impressive feat, we can go further. A full mobilization of the U.S. Armed Forces needs to occur across the nation. Army medical tents need to be opened in order to supplement overcrowded hospitals. Air Force cargo plans should be utilized for transport of medical supplies. Failures in the supply chain can be easily corrected with help from the military.

Like the abstract wars we have fought in the past, we absolutely must declare global war on COVID-19 as the utmost priority for our national defense.

John Harris is a sophomore from Shawnee studying political science.