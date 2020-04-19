To our readers,

A photograph in the online article, “KU class of 1970 commencement thwarted again, 50 years later” included culturally insensitive imagery of a caucasian man wearing Native American costume at a 1969 fraternity party. The photograph, provided by an alumnus from the graduating class of 1970, is offensive and harmfully stereotypical, and there is no excuse for it to have been published. The photograph has been removed from the story.

Letter to the editor: In response to cultural insensitivity of 1970 commencement story University of Kansas First Nations Student Association President Taylorlynn Johnston expresses disappointment with the Kansan after a culturally insensitive photograph was published in the story, "KU class of 1970 commencement thwarted again, 50 years later."

I offer my sincerest apology to those at the University of Kansas chapter of First Nations Student Association, Native American students within our entire Lawrence community — at the University and Haskell Indian Nations University — and to all those who identify with the culture that was so historically mocked and unfortunately documented in the recent Kansan article.

Our team at the Kansan had no intention to offend or alienate any members of the community, but what’s done is done, and for that we apologize. The editorial team did not recognize what was going on in the photograph, but upon further speculation after publication, became aware of the insensitivity portrayed. Thank you to KU FNSA for calling attention to the mistake and for willing to speak with our team — without awareness, we cannot move forward together. We cannot change the past, but together we can make the effort to provide a safe space for all.

nichola pq ...without awareness, we cannot move forward together. We cannot change the past, but together we can make the effort to provide a safe space for all.

Moving forward, members of the Kansan staff will undergo cultural sensitivity training with help from the KU Office of Multicultural Affairs, so as to ensure this never happens again.

Since our first press, the University Daily Kansan has taken pride in being the "Student Voice Since 1904," and as a student-run newspaper, that includes providing opportunities for student journalists to learn, but more importantly, it is our job to give those in our campus community a platform for their voices to be heard.

All are welcome here. We want to hear you, and we want you to be heard. We will not stand for nor publicize acts of discrimination in our own institution, and we will fight and stand beside you in the face of it on our campus and in our community.

I apologize for the offense that happened this past week, but I promise we will work to remedy the mistake. Instructors and advisers tell us as young journalists we are here to take down the powerful and lift up the underrepresented. We’ll be here for you and work hard to deliver the representational coverage you need. It is not the Kansan’s “Student Voice Since 1904” — it is and always will be yours.

Sincerely,

Nichola McDowell | Editor-in-Chief