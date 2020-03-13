To our readers,
We are sad to announce we will be suspending print as University of Kansas students have been encouraged to refrain from attending campus for the time being.
The University Daily Kansan staff is still committed to delivering you news through our website at kansan.com. We are working hard to provide you the latest updates you need regarding the novel coronavirus and other campus news.
As the world becomes more digital, we adapt, and you can continue to find easy access to breaking and developing news updates on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. If you have any burning questions we haven’t answered in this time of uncertainty, feel free to use the University Daily Question submission box on our website homepage, and we will do our best to find your answers.
Print and puzzles will be back soon as students return to campus. And in the meantime, stay calm, safe and kind, Jayhawks. We’ve got you covered.
Nichola McDowell | Editor-in-Chief
The University Daily Kansan