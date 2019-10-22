In an Oct. 11 column for the Kansan, Jerika Miller described her feelings of a distinct lack of camaraderie and Midwestern hospitality on campus. She noted how University of Kansas students seem to act more entitled and antisocial than they had when she was a freshman. Not only did I agree with her observations, they made me realize just how much things aren’t okay at college — and just how much we collectively spend either ignoring that, or pretending things are okay when they’re not. I really think there has been some significant change in the standard college lifestyle that has made the campus social climate more frigid and divided than we’d like to believe.
I’ve heard plenty of people — including teachers, parents and even classmates — remark that college life is noticeably different than it once was. During my year at Ellsworth, a giant resident hall containing mostly freshmen, I overheard a visiting parent say, “This is so much quieter than I remember!” There’d been a sadness in their voice, and something ached in me, too, at hearing that. As a freshman, I barely made any friends on my floor in Ellsworth — not even, really, with my own roommate. I think we were all too shy or disinterested in each other.
Why are things so quiet on campus? I’ve got a few ideas.
Our modern circumstances mean social connection at college requires two things: one, a dedication to one’s interests and goals, as the time constraints of homework and the social constraints of rampant shyness mean your best opportunity for finding friends is taking your own independent initiative to attend specific activities you might be interested in; and two, an ability to connect with others in spite of your and your classmates’ phones, video games and Netflix accounts. In other words, you’ve got to compete with both your academic responsibilities and the most distracting and dopamine-inducing entertainment humanity has ever seen.
We also need to take into account the ever-present miasma of negative mental and emotional weather. More students than ever deal with anxiety and depression on a regular basis, and those conditions are hardly conducive to healthy social lives. Frankly, I think that as much extraordinary opportunity there is at college for social connection with people across differences of opinion, systems of belief and international borders, our modern socially-anxious, phone-centered habits are a recipe for unprecedented social isolation during the most insecure times in young adults’ lives.
Given that circumstance, I don’t think it’s any surprise that a recent CDC report revealed how suicide rates among American youth have increased by 56% from 2007 to 2017. The social climate of college — or the lack of it for certain students — could very well be costing us lives.
What can be done about this? First, I want to say that there are systems in place, especially at the University, which I think already work to help students sustain and improve their mental health at college. Not only have I myself benefited from CAPS (Counseling and Psychological Services), I’ve also been able, in spite of my struggles with shyness and isolation, to build strong, supportive relationships with classmates and instructors who’ve taken their own initiative to talk to me.
Still, I think more can be done. For one, face-to-face, in-class or group conversations about mental health could help students and administrators bring issues of social connection to the forefront of decision-making — even beyond the simple and increasingly rare opportunity for students to converse positively and productively with the people around them. Secondly, I think wider recognition of mental health and social issues across campus could help foster empathy among students who might otherwise stay glued to their phones — as well as glued to their own isolated ideas about other people, which might compel them to act without the Midwestern hospitality Jerika Miller and many others want to see back on campus.
I do think things are worse on campus than we’d like to think. That doesn’t mean, though, that we can’t start turning things around. No matter what interests, lifestyle differences and opinions divide us, we all want positive experiences with others at college, and maybe that will win us the day against the negativity of our modern world.
Peter Ercolani is a senior at the University of Kansas studying English.