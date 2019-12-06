Opinion
Growing up, seemingly everyone had access to a car. My entire hometown community was built on the assumption that its future citizens would all have cars. City planning and the development of businesses in the area are proof of that. A growing cultural shift in the attitude toward owning a car, however, is challenging the old way of thinking that has long pushed access to public transportation to the back burner.
Today, owning a car is as expensive as it has ever been. The average yearly cost of owning a new car is nearly $10,000. The design and development of our society should not mandate such a heavy financial burden on people when fiscal and practical options exist in the realm of public transit.
Recent developments in local public transportation policies are proving that the old ways of thinking are, well, old. The University of Kansas Transportation Services announced Thursday, Dec. 5, that a pilot airport shuttle service for students will be available for use this holiday season. This service will significantly reduce the financial strain of traveling home for some students, as well as providing a safe and convenient option for the 50-minute journey from campus to the Kansas City International Airport.
Outside of asking for a ride from a car owner, no clear options currently present themselves for students looking for a reasonably priced journey to the airport. Private shuttle services, taxis and town cars are complicated or otherwise unappealing options for students. University transportation services are wise to expand into this market, and it is time for our other public institutions to expand access to public transportation as well.
The Kansas City Council also announced Thursday, Dec. 5, that Kansas City, Missouri, will become the largest city in the country to eliminate bus fares after a unanimous vote. The adoption of this philosophy represents an understanding that one’s ability to move their physical bodies should not be linked to their financial status in a modern society.
Rising housing costs, stagnant wages and obvious environmental concerns are all significant enough reasons to make a person consider cutting a car out of their life. Although alternative options exist, such as walking or biking, those options are often not physically practical or are too time consuming.
U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids of Kansas’ 3rd Congressional District was selected to serve on the House Transportation and Infrastructure committee during her first term in office, a role that is more prestigious than it sounds. In her role, she has advocated for indigenous communities and the further development of transportation in the Kansas City area.
Public transportation on campus and within the Lawrence community is far better than what I grew up with, and I would never have imagined my home making me proud for being leaders on this issue. The car culture of Kansas is changing before our eyes. Other communities should follow suit in prioritizing public transportation services before it’s too late.
Elijah Southwick is a senior from Overland Park studying English and journalism.