"Is It Just Me?” is a bimonthly mental health column where we talk about things we all feel but aren’t brave enough to say. If there’s something on your mind, shoot an email to rlodos@kansan.com.
Self-esteem – Kanye West has too much, Demi Moore said she has too little. The ability to walk into a room without questioning whether you really deserve to be there seems to be a key characteristic of success, but it’s also luck of the draw.
I’m one of two siblings. A couple of weeks ago, my brother was mingling at the opening of a London exhibition on personal invitation from South African artist Kemang Wa Lehulere. He texted: “You wanna be an art journalist? Just met a Turner Prize winner and now judge that loves me.” Yes, “loves,” because my brother would have no trouble believing it. Earlier, he said he was suffering an existential crisis because he'd "basically, pretty much reached" all his goals in life. He's 25.
Across the Atlantic, I — raised in the same household, in the same way — still spend a solid 20 minutes a day wondering if my boss secretly hates me, and spend the rest of my time compulsively dwelling on how little I've accomplished.
Can I ever make myself as blindly confident as my own brother? Use power poses, chants, declare my success looking into the car mirror à la Dwight Schrute?
Positive affirmations are commonly prescribed as a direct path to vanquishing insecurity. Don’t say negative things about yourself and you won’t feel them; tell yourself every day that you’re worthy of love, and eventually your self-esteem will skyrocket, leaving the old you in the dust. Think positively, be positive, and smile, damn it! Life is wonderful and you are precious.
These phrases could never work on me because I’d never say them, but do they work at all? A study from 2009 published in “Psychological Science” found that participants with low self-esteem who proclaimed positive statements about themselves actually felt worse than those who didn’t say them. Why? Because the statements were so obviously untrue. Saying positive statements did benefit those with already high self-esteem, so, you know, good for them. Proclaiming out loud that I’m a joy to be around will only make me more aware that I actually think I’m awful, awkward company. My mood will go dark and my self-esteem will plummet.
The grown-up thing to do here is face reality. People are not equal when it comes to talent and they never will be. They can only be equal in their capacity to be aware of themselves, and chart a path to change what they don’t like, little by little, awkward conversation by awkward conversation. It’s not helpful to tell yourself you are something you almost certainly are not, nor is it helpful to believe you can become it overnight.
In his short story “Bobok,” Fyodor Dostoyevsky wrote a few pertinent words through the diary of frustrated writer Ivan Ivanovitch: “The wisest of all, in my opinion, is he who can, if only once a month, call himself a fool — a faculty unheard of nowadays. In old days, once a year at any rate a fool would recognise that he was a fool, but nowadays not a bit of it.”
He wrote that in the late 1800s, and today, I’d wager the situation is even grimmer. The last thing anyone wants to do is admit their weaknesses — “I’m actually quite mediocre” is a painful thing to say. But it’s the surest way to grow, and guess what happens when you grow? You can accurately say that you’re a damn successful human.
Rebekah Lodos is senior from London studying journalism and political science.