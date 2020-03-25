Katie Counts, a junior from St. Louis studying journalism, has been studying abroad in Bangkok, Thailand, and just booked her flight home. Counts explains her epiphany that amid all current concern, life is simply about people.
For the past two months I’ve lived in Bangkok, Thailand, as a part of my semester abroad. On March 19, I booked my flight to go home.
Deciding to return home was one of the hardest choices I’ve ever had to make. My heart aches at the thought of saying goodbye to this city and the people I’ve met. However, with increasing cases of COVID-19 and the State Department’s declaration that all Americans abroad must return home, I know I have no choice.
I’ve seen the signs for a long time now. I saw the temperature scans in China on my flight here. I stood in Bangkok's Chinatown for Lunar New Year among crowds of masked people. I was even fever-checked in Singapore, but what hit the hardest was hugging my friends as they stepped into their taxis to fly home. Like them, I knew I would be leaving soon.
COVID-19 has changed a lot of people’s plans. Graduations have been canceled. Classes have moved online. People are sick. People are out of work. People are on lockdown. Life is not at all what we expected it to be.
Recently, I sat in a coffee shop with my friend, an exchange student from Japan who is also studying in Bangkok. He’s been trying to teach me Japanese. I know a few words, but my pronunciation of the Japanese word for “plant” is not so good. Every time I attempt to say it, neither of us can help laughing.
I came into this semester with plans to go to all the places and see all the things. I never expected I would find myself sitting in a coffee shop in Thailand learning Japanese with someone whom I now consider a very good friend.
More than anything, I know life is not about the plans I made or the places I wanted to see. It’s about people. Especially now.
I have my health. I have a place to quarantine and a family to take me in when I return home. Not everyone has their health. Not everyone has a place to call home or the luxury to be out of work. Not everyone has the privilege to be viewed as “safe.”
A few days before I booked my flight, I ran into a friend on her way to buy masks. As an Asian-American, she said she’s not so worried about her health — she’s worried about how people are going to look at her when she gets back.
I think that scares me more than anything else.
1 of 14
Two women light incense in a temple in Bangkok Chinatown during Lunar New Year celebrations on Jan. 25. With mounting concerns about COVID-19 and a large crowd, many individuals wore masks to the celebrations.
Mallory Murphy, a student at Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska, sits among a crowd in Bangkok Chinatown. Murphy, who is one of the photographer's friends, also had her semester abroad cut short due to the rise of COVID-19 cases.
GALLERY: Lunar New Year celebrations in Bangkok Chinatown
Amid the beginning of the spread of COVID-19 in January, face masks became more popular in Singapore and Bangkok, Thailand. However, masks are also prevalent to protect users from air pollution.
1 of 14
Two women light incense in a temple in Bangkok Chinatown during Lunar New Year celebrations on Jan. 25. With mounting concerns about COVID-19 and a large crowd, many individuals wore masks to the celebrations.
Contributed by Katie Counts
A masked woman lights candles outside of a temple in Bangkok Chinatown.
Contributed by Katie Counts
Two officers, one masked, talk to one another in Bangkok Chinatown.
Contributed by Katie Counts
A masked street vendor grills food during Lunar New Year celebrations in Bangkok Chinatown.
Contributed by Katie Counts
A woman in a mask walks down the street during Lunar New Year celebrations in Bangkok.
Contributed by Katie Counts
Masked individuals walk down through the center of Bangkok Chinatown.
Contributed by Katie Counts
A group of people in masks stand in Bangkok Chinatown during Lunar New Year Celebrations. Masks are also often worn in Bangkok because of an air pollutant called Particulate Matter 2.5.
Contributed by Katie Counts
Celebrators in masks navigate a crowd of sitting people in Bangkok Chinatown during Lunar New Year.
Contributed by Katie Counts
A man pulls at his mask as he looks down the street in Bangkok Chinatown.
Contributed by Katie Counts
Mallory Murphy, a student at Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska, sits among a crowd in Bangkok Chinatown. Murphy, who is one of the photographer's friends, also had her semester abroad cut short due to the rise of COVID-19 cases.
Contributed by Katie Counts
Two of the photographer's friends, Jessica Austin of Queens University of Charlotte and Mallory Murphy of Creighton University prepare to enter a temple while wearing masks.
Contributed by Katie Counts
People wait to be fever-checked in a popular temple in Singapore. Fever checks are used to see if an individual could be infected with COVID-19.
Contributed by Katie Counts
A man fever-checks the photographer’s father, Mark Counts, before entering a popular temple in Singapore.
Contributed by Katie Counts
Fever checks like this one in Singapore could be found outside of many popular tourist destinations and even at the airport.
Contributed by Katie Counts
There’s a lot of fear. There’s a lot of uncertainty. There’s a lot out there that is really difficult. And there is no way to fully understand the repercussions this will have.
As I prepare to fly home, I know I will miss this place and the people I have grown so close to, but I also know life will keep moving.
We still have things to learn and a life to live and people to love. Even if it looks a little different for a while. There’s a saying in Thai that I think sums it up pretty well. Mai pen rai, which means "It’s OK." Or at least, it will be eventually.
And as for my Japanese language learning, my friend has a solution: “Online class.”
Now, that doesn’t sound too bad at all.
Katie Counts is a junior from St. Louis studying journalism.