Opinion

Changing the rules of an election is a dangerous game. Democracy, and its legitimacy, is fragile, but the time has come to convert all future elections to mail-in voting for the remainder of the 2020 election season in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Under any normal circumstances, I would never advocate changing the rules of the game in the middle of an election. Election rules are in significant danger of being tampered with for political gain. In America, it is much more difficult to cheat using fake votes than it is to manipulate election infrastructure from the top down.

Elections in all democracies should be free and fair. The central tenet of that belief system is that the individual has a right to cast their vote, and I would argue further that the individual has a right to cast their vote easily and securely. Long lines, closed polling sites, a lack of polling sites, last minute polling site relocations or a lack of a paper trail from start to finish could all be potential infringements on the right to vote.

Holding statewide, in-person elections as scheduled demonstrates an egregiously attitude towards the damage the coronavirus is causing. Furthermore, a government is not fulfilling its basic duty of protecting the public by asking them to risk their health and others’ in order to vote. As of time of writing, there have been 142,000+ deaths worldwide, including 32,000+ in America.

The Wisconsin statewide primary was held on April 7, and to its credit, roughly 80% of all votes were mailed-in absentee ballots. The state had decent voter turnout despite the pandemic. Despite that accomplishment, the 2020 Wisconsin primary will be remembered for its images of masked voters standing outside in winter clothing, in long lines at six feet apart, to eventually enter a building and complete the process of risking their health to cast a vote.

The question of delaying the election was decided in dramatic fashion in a Wisconsin district court. States need to get ahead of this problem by eliminating the in-person voting option and providing an accessible alternative as soon as possible.

The upcoming Kansas Democratic primary has moved to mail-in voting, but the primary is run by the Kansas Democratic Party, not the state department, who has yet to issue directives on plans for its Aug. 4 local congressional primary. The Student Senate has also made adjustments to its upcoming elections in an attempt to hold the election as scheduled, while at the same time, increasing accessibility to its electoral process. Both of these decisions show initiative.

If the goal is to create a safe and secure mail-in voting system by Nov. 3, the general election day in the United States, now is the time to test a mail-in voting option. The Democratic presidential primary is over from a competitive perspective, but the remaining scheduled elections should test their abilities to conduct a large-scale election by-mail only.

Of course, we are all hopeful to return to a state of normality by November. All of us as citizens and governments would not be doing our due diligence if we failed to create a backup plan in the event that the coronavirus pandemic remains an issue.

In-person elections are too risky right now. The 2020 election season, which began on Feb. 3 with the Iowa Democratic caucuses, may have already contributed to the spread of coronavirus in this country. It is always the time to protect the right to vote, but now it is especially important to balance that right with public health.

Elijah Southwick is a senior from Overland Park studying English and journalism.