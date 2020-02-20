Opinion

In 2020, nothing can escape being turned into a meme.

Social media platforms like Facebook are riddled with meme groups about any given topic — sports, pop culture, school stress and especially politics.

Political memes are often derided as immature or disrespectful, but that point of view misses an important outlook — memes are a form of self-expression that extends beyond a quick laugh. They’re the perfect medium for exploring the absurdity of the world in quick, bite-sized messages.

Politics can be depressing, but satire has been a form of critique since time immemorial. Political cartoons have been a way of voicing public opinion since at least the fifteenth century. They were used at great length to criticize King George III during the American revolution. Since then they’ve become a staple of political life.

Today, you can find them at the head of opinion columns in the New York Times, including in articles about our aggression against Iran (which we should cease) and its growing nuclear program. That’s not a bad thing either. The cartoons make real points in an easily-digestible and engaging way.

Memes are no different, except for the fact that the barrier to entry is lower. They allow young people to relate to each other, even if they don’t have any artistic skill. They’re a socially acceptable way of expressing things often left unspoken. Oftentimes, the most ridiculous, violent and apparently nonsensical memes get the largest reaction because they most clearly represent the feeling of helplessness in a reality that seems more like fiction every day.

It’s a way of releasing stress and connecting to people. I know that personally, when the sense of nihilism and alienation starts to kick in, a news feed full of guillotines and “OK boomer” reminds me that there are other people out there feeling the same way. It reminds me that not everyone is OK with living in a country that regularly commits international war crimes, allies itself with far-right dictatorships and wages war endlessly.

Memes can also be informative. Let’s be honest, most of us don’t follow the news as closely as we could. There are lots of people, especially young people, that simply won’t learn about things if they’re not put in their news feed, displayed in a format that’s entertaining and low-commitment.

That’s not new either. As mentioned above, political cartoons have always served to educate a public that might not have the attention span for a full article. It’s easy to say that people just should read the news, but they won’t, and the idea that everyone has a responsibility to is frankly elitist.

Of course, nobody has a monopoly on memes. A quick google search will reveal troves of bigoted, derogatory, or straight-up fascist memes. People can use any medium to communicate hateful ideas, or simply to be inappropriate and insensitive. But they can also use any medium to inform and connect with friends.

There’s no good reason to write off memes.

Leo Niehorster-Cook is a senior from Leawood studying philosophy and cognitive science.