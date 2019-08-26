Opinion
With the 2020 presidential primaries just around the corner, it is important for voters to consider the outcome of potential student loan forgiveness plans and what it would mean for the future of the United States.
One of the biggest setbacks for students seeking higher education is not only figuring out how to pay their way through but also how to pay their way out. The burden of being thousands of dollars in debt upon graduating college is a commonality among millions of Americans today.
Two of the most notable Democratic candidates for the 2020 presidential election, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., have both made proposals to either cancel all of student debt completely, making college tuition free, or minimize it.
So how exactly would this work? Sanders' proposal involves adding a Wall Street tax in order to erase the $1.6 trillion of existing student debt in the U.S. This process would take place over the course of 10 or more years. This would include taxing stock transactions and bonds. The Vermont senator is also proposing to make two- and four-year public colleges free of tuition, claiming a “college for all” program would line up with his belief that higher education should be a human right.
Warren’s proposal differs from Sanders’ in that loan forgiveness would only be applicable to students whose household income does not exceed $250,000. Warren is proposing a 2% annual tax on U.S. families whose net worth is at least $50 million.
Both candidates, along with anyone who believes that higher education is necessary for all humans, believe that easing the debt of these millions of Americans and lowering the cost of attendance to colleges and universities would allow all Americans the opportunity to become productive, successful members of society. Warren also has made statements claiming that she believes her proposal would eventually reduce the U.S. wealth gap.
The possibility of erasing the trillions of dollars of student debt looming over Americans today, as well as lowering the cost to attend colleges and universities significantly, would result in citizens from all socioeconomic backgrounds being granted the opportunity to receive the education that they otherwise might not have been able to afford, thus granting them a better chance to enter the job market and earn a livable salary that would not be possible without a college degree.
Julia Montoya is a senior from Garden City studying English.