During my time spent watching Italian movies this semester for my Italian cinema course, I have come to the conclusion that people should spend more time watching foreign films. There are true masterpieces in other countries, and the breadth of cultural knowledge that can be gained is almost indispensable.
The Korean film "Parasite" has made $11,318,741 as of Nov. 15 in the United States. In contrast, the 2017 domestic blockbuster “Dunkirk” generated $189,740,665 in American box offices. Americans simply have a greater interest in movies released from the United States, a sad reality when considering the many beautiful movies released in other countries.
2018’s “Roma” was the winner of three Oscars, two Golden Globes and was also nominated in many more categories in the respective award ceremonies. “Roma” is shot in black and white and tells an incredible story of a maid working in a rich household in Mexico City.
Just because a film is from another country or in a different language doesn’t detract from the film’s merit. Americans who are turned off to the idea of watching a non-English film ought to open their eyes to this fact.
I have been taking an Italian Cinema course this semester. Throughout the course, we have studied many different Italian films from the 1940s onward, such as “Caro Diario” and “8½”. These films explore a variety of topics, such as procrastination, medical troubles, hopes and desires. Not only have these films changed my outlook on life but also their stories have given me insight into Italian culture as a whole.
Understanding other cultures is essential to breaking the illusion that our society is the only way of living life. My love and appreciation of movies has increased through my viewing of several foreign films but so has my love and appreciation of those cultural impacts beyond the lens of cinema.
The challenge of understanding individuals across the globe might seem daunting. However, with a little effort, we can all take steps towards reaching that goal by watching foreign films and enjoying their creativity and ingenuity. Besides, who doesn’t love watching a good movie?
Jalen Collier is a senior from Gardner who is studying english.