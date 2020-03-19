Opinion
With sporting events and on-screen entertainment canceled, students are in need of exciting diversions for the extended break. Luckily, 2020 is promising to be one of the most compelling years in recent memory for new music.
The rise of streaming services has led to a decisive emphasis on the success of single releases rather than cohesive albums. Crafty label bosses have undoubtedly noticed this trend. Artists are compelled to create music to capitalize on current trends and command temporary interest.
These catchy singles serve their purpose well, but artists often hold grander intentions for their music. Much to the dismay of impatient fans, we have seen some musicians take three to five years to create their albums. The following are my favorite 2020 releases from artists returning from a creative hiatus.
"The Slow Rush" - Tame Impala
Kevin Parker’s experimental collective have long stood as one of alternatives shining stars of combining genres in innovative ways. After five years with no studio album releases, "The Slow Rush" is no departure from this virtue. Parker fuses together elements of rock, R&B and funk to create a unique blend that no other musician has come close to replicating. I particularly enjoyed “On Track,'' an ode to positive thinking and trust in the process of life.
"Eternal Atake" (Deluxe) - Lil Uzi Vert
If an alien invasion had a soundtrack, it would be the deluxe version of "Eternal Atake." Lil Uzi Vert’s album is a concept album about alien abduction, so it naturally contains intergalactic-themed soundscapes. "Eternal Atake" is pure versatility, as Uzi quickly switches from aggressive rap on the track “Homecoming” to a soft sung apology to his fans on the next track, “I’m Sorry”. With a whopping 32 tracks, you are sure to find a track that resonates well with you.
"YHLQMDLG" - Bad Bunny
This album is a pure celebration of Hispanic culture and music. The title is an acronym of the Spanish phrase for “I do what I want,” a phrase Bad Bunny exemplifies perfectly. "YHLQMDLG" pays homage to Puerto Rican reggaetón while continuing to push boundaries in the newly conceived genre of latin trap. His collaboration with legendary Puerto Rican rapper Daddy Yankee on the track “La Santa” is one of the many ways Bad Bunny bridges the gap between young and old.
"Fine Line" - Harry Styles
From his high status as a member of the popular boy band One Direction, Styles has been able to successfully transition into a solo career. He crafts a feel-good pop album with an exceptionally positive message. With his soft rock guitar chords, Styles provides an outstandingly consistent album that can be enjoyed at any time. The track “Falling,” in particular, is a fitting example of his vocal range and introspective capability.
"Chilombo" - Jhené Aiko
Few albums can claim to be as reflective as "Chilombo." Using her surname for a title, R&B songstress Aiko embarks on a meditative journey of self over chilling new age instrumentals. Aiko is able to straddle the line between vengeful and forgiving undertones, as she describes significant events in her life. She speaks powerfully about the heartbreak and slew of emotions following her separation with rapper Big Sean, whom she also invited to feature on “None of Your Concern.”
Music has long stood as a source of comfort and certainty in times of difficulty. I have no doubt that other absent artists with planned releases, such as Lady Gaga and Adele, will continue to make similarly compelling music for fans in 2020.
John Harris is a sophomore from Shawnee studying political science.