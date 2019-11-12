Opinion
On Oct. 31, one of the longest teacher strikes in years came to an end. Chicago teachers were on strike for 11 days at the end of October and had many demands for the school district, including smaller class sizes and a pay increase. This strike comes on the heels of similar strikes in Oklahoma, West Virginia, Colorado and California. If it wasn’t clear already, teachers have made it obvious in the past year that they’re not satisfied with their working conditions.
This shouldn’t come as a surprise, as they really have no reason to be satisfied. A study from the Economic Policy Institute showed that teachers make about 18% less than workers with a similar education. Kansas is not at all an exception to this rule. Here, we pay teachers less than many other states, and the trend doesn’t seem to be changing. Kansas dropped from 40th to 41st in average teacher salary in the 2017-2018 school year, according to the National Educational Association.
It’s time for Kansas to start investing more in its teachers and in the education of its students. Time and time again we hear stories of good teachers who have to rethink their careers in order to better provide for themselves and their families, or of young people who turn away from their passion of sharing knowledge because they know they won’t get paid well.
If we want future generations to receive a quality education, then we have to give their teachers the resources they need to do their job well. Teachers, at every level, play an invaluable role in our society, and their pay should start reflecting that.
Brianna Wessling is a junior from Omaha studying English and journalism.