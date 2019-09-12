Opinion
I woke up yesterday morning to the sun peering through my blinds. My phone, with three alarms set, had died and failed to alert me of my 8:15 a.m. wake-up call.
Alarmed but not bothered, I rolled out of bed and proceeded to my regular daily routine: throw an oversized hoodie on, let my dog out, wash my face and put on a pot of coffee. As I sat with my coffee mug nestled between my hands in bed with my dog, I acknowledged the exceptionally beautiful day that it was.
Sunny, not too hot, not too humid, nice breeze — it was the perfect early September morning. My phone, plugged into its charger beside me, buzzed back to life and momentarily the breath from my lungs escaped me. Wednesday 9:36 a.m., Sept. 11.
What nearly took my breath away was not necessarily the date but how easily I had forgotten what this day truly means to the United States. I sat alone in my room and thought about the families of those thousands of people who had lost loved ones that day, that did not wake up this morning as light heartedly as I had.
Eighteen years ago, Al-Qaeda coordinated a terrorist attack on American soil, flying two planes into the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers in New York City, one into the Pentagon in Virginia and another intended to crash in Washington D.C. but instead crashed in a field in Pennsylvania.
With this day being so relevant in our nation’s history, I am always so shocked at how, as the years move further away from 2001, the acknowledgment of the day becomes more and more irrelevant to not just media but to a large group of our society. The quote “Never Forget” captioned under a photo of the Twin Towers gets reposted in a seemingly emotionally detached way throughout social media outlets, such as Facebook and Instagram.
But have we really not forgotten? As I walked to my classes on Jayhawk Boulevard yesterday, I was surprised to see not one bit of recognition of the day on campus, whether it be flags or a sign or truly anything. While I understand time passes and more recent traumas have occurred in the U.S. since Sept. 11, it is still a very important part of our history that deserves to be recognized in a more impactful way.
Many of us in the younger generation of millennials and post-millennials genuinely do not comprehend the true impact of the attacks because we were simply too young to understand the changes in rules, regulations and stigmas that were made after the fact. This is the reality we grew up in.
Generations older than us, such as our parents and grandparents, learned to adjust to these new norms. Aftershock of this traumatic event caused more than just tighter airport security, something we all get frustrated with (me included) but should be grateful we have. It caused war in Iraq and Afghanistan, militarization of law enforcement, anti-Muslim sentiment and more. Whether we realize it or not, Sept. 11 is a day that changed the way we live as citizens in the United States.
In the place of the Twin Towers today, a memorial stands with waterfalls pouring into two large square pools with the names of the victims inscribed in the stone, along with a museum beneath it. Though the memory of Sept. 11 lives on, I think it is still important to recognize where we are as a country today because of the attacks by not just posting a photo with the caption “Never Forget” but by instead realizing on a day-to-day basis that we are here and safe because others lost their lives.
Thank you to all the first responders and firefighters who selflessly risked theirs to save others.
Haley Czuma is a senior from Chicago studying English and dance.