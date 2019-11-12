Opinion
Recently, the Kansas Board of Regents changed the academic requirements to enter into many in-state universities. The board voted unanimously to lighten the necessary application requirements. This change will create more opportunities for students across the state.
Universities will now mainly check GPA and ACT scores for admission. Before this change, prospective students were also required to complete a standardized curriculum of English, math, science and social science. Class rankings will no longer be considered.
The University of Kansas will adopt the high school curriculum change, but its current GPA and ACT requirements will remain in place.
How do the new Kansas Board of Regents requirements benefit high schools and their students?
Changing the application requirements to Kansas universities is a part of a larger redesign process for the Kansas education system, according to the Wichita Eagle. The change allows for high school students to have more freedom with their courses.
Although Kansas high schools still require students to take classes in English, math, science and social science to abide by their graduation requirements, the students can now engage in other types of classes without sacrificing their college eligibility.
College applications can be daunting for many high school students, especially if there is a fear of being declined. If the application process and requirements are more accepting, more students will attempt to get a college degree and further their education.
This is an opportunity for high school students who previously would not have considered attending college. The Kansas Board of Regents had all students in mind when making this unanimous decision, not just those whose paths toward college were already clear. Widening the opportunity for Kansas high school students to apply to an in-state university is a positive change that encourages education.
Madison Warman is a senior from Kansas City, Missouri, studying English and Spanish.