Opinion
Over these last couple weeks, the media has been bombarded with article after article about the COVID-19 outbreak. With this being a new and terrifying time for all of us, it is understandable that the need to receive new information to keep up to date has become a consistency throughout most peoples’ days, and if you are anything like me, you are googling symptoms left and right trying to decide if the tightness in your chest is just your crippling anxiety or coronavirus coming to take you down.
New information about COVID-19 is being pumped out daily through different news outlets. I understand the want and comfort in feeling up to date with all that is new with the tragic pandemic that is circulating the world right now; however, it is not useful to your own personal well-being to read seven different news articles a day, all of which are telling you different information.
Misinformation spreads fast, and in trying times like these, many people will hold on to what they choose to believe versus what could actually be the reality of the situation — or the opposite end of the spectrum, which includes people believing everything they read.
My point is, in order to keep ourselves sane in a pandemic worse than SARS and the Spanish Flu, we should limit ourselves to the number of news articles we read, not just in a day but in a week. We are doing ourselves no favors by dwelling on the negativity happening in our world.
Instead of scrolling through an endless stream of articles that are more likely to give you a panic attack than the new workload for online classes, watch a movie, go for a walk, pick up drawing, or start cooking. And if you must scroll, scroll through the articles that have been highlighting the massive positive changes in our environment. The canals of Venice are running clear, ABC reported. The air quality in China has improved by significant amounts, according to The Verge. And it might have nothing to do with the environment, but penguins are wandering freely to say hello to their fellow aquarium mates. There are still good things.
Penguins in the Amazon?! 🐧🌴— Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 15, 2020
Some of the penguins went on a field trip to meet other animals at Shedd. Wellington seemed most interested in the fishes in Amazon Rising! The black-barred silver dollars also seemed interested in their unusual visitor. pic.twitter.com/KgYWsp5VQD
With that being said, this is still a scary time that requires knowledge to prevent the spread and to flatten the curve. Read the news within reason, and take the precautions you are told to, but remind yourself that you still have reasons to be happy and that there are still things to celebrate. The world may be falling apart around us, but it is our job now to step up and be the bind that pulls it back together. So instead of gravitating toward that article telling us we are all doomed, please revert your attention to the penguins.
Haley Czuma is a senior from Chicago studying English.