Opinion
We all know that failure is a stepping stone to success, but rejection may sometimes feel like absolute rock bottom. Our college career is filled with great opportunities for growth that give us the strength to go miles out of our comfort zone. However, getting rejected from jobs, scholarships, internships, a dream school or even a potential romantic relationship is inevitable.
So often, we push ourselves to think that we must try new things and pursue our passions. Sadly, we are never prepared enough for rejection. It is difficult to digest the fact that our first try at something we wish for might not be a perfect success story.
This is because most times, rejection does not come with an explanation. Cold emails saying “unfortunately, we will be moving forward with other candidates that more closely meet our hiring requirements," or simply not receiving a reply is discouraging. Hearing the words that others are "moving forward" makes us feel like we are not. Hearing about how someone else faired better than you leaves you thinking about what you did wrong. Moreover, rejection does not come with an instruction manual on how to best navigate it or how to keep it from destroying our carefully built self-esteem. We need to realize that these feelings are normal. Everyone goes through the feelings of not being good enough because of the many rejection letters in your inbox.
At these times, we must realize that rejection is a power-up in disguise. Think of it as a role-playing game where when you get attacked, you stumble, but you get the chance to collect experience points to level up at a later point. Similarly, rejection will help you better yourself for an opportunity that will soon come knocking on your door. Try again, but before you try again, find ways to learn something about yourself from the rejection. Carefully assess what you could have done better and hone those skills.
Talk to the University Career Center or connect with alumni who might have insight on how to get through these hurdles. Create a support system for yourself that encourages you to keep persevering through the toughest of times. Not being accepted into you dream job or school is just a detour to something that will be unexpectedly better for you and your goals.
In the words of my wise mother, no one ever gets a red carpet to success. The point where you are in your life now is the start of a long journey of enduring many roadblocks and coming out of it stronger. These challenges are what will shape your success story that you'll one day tell with a victorious smile. The next time that rejection feels like rock bottom, let it sink in that you are becoming a little more stronger and a little less prone to letting small setbacks discourage you from being your amazing self.
Archana Ramakrishnan is a junior from Chennai, India, studying computer science.