Opinion
Nod if you can resonate with my next few statements: You have been at a party, a bar or just out in public, and you see someone with a Juul.
Juul, in my eyes, is this generation’s cigarette, but even worse. Whereas cigarettes’ effects take a lifespan to do damage, vaping effects are already in the news for the damage they cause. Already, there are many cases of sicknesses explicitly caused by vaping in the young life of the tobacco products. This is not just a rip on Juul (pun definitely intended) as many alternative tobacco products are to blame, and they are all equally as bad — if not worse — but Juul is the most popular.
When Juul was created in 2017 by Juul Labs, the “mission” was to help people stop smoking. What a lot of people do not know is that Juul Labs received a $12.8 billion dollar investment from selling a 35% stake in their company to Altria, the makers of Marlboro cigarettes. Money talks with big tobacco, right? It sure doesn’t look like they are helping former smokers by striking a deal with one of the largest tobacco companies in the entire world.
According to the CDC, one Juul pod has as much nicotine as 20 cigarettes. My friends that own a Juul (or NJoy, or similar products) say it's easy to go through a pod in as quickly as a day. And just as anecdotal information, only one of them smoked cigarettes before this, meaning most started using vapor products before cigarettes, which is the exact opposite of Juul’s mission, right?
Just take a step back from your Juul and think. What does Juul really want? Does Juul really care if underage kids, or really anyone, get addicted? They make more money that way. I am sure the owners of Juul and Altria know in the back of their minds what they are doing is morally wrong.
Juul’s starter pack comes with flavors of mint, Virginia tobacco, mango and creme. Some of those sound appetizing to a non-smoker right? The FDA may act to remove all flavors other than classic tobacco, Virginia tobacco, mint, and menthol from stores. Of course, you can buy “black market” Juul pods at any given vape shop. There is no telling on how safe these are, but to get the better tasting nicotine salts, users will undoubtedly give these a try.
President Donald Trump has taken an aggressive stance against flavored e-cigarettes. Trump met with health officials to discuss ways to get kids to stay away from the enticing flavors pushed out by e-cigarette companies. Juul is a multi-billion dollar company. Why would it want to stop business? The company exploits the youth of America, and it needs to be stopped.
Juul is just Big Tobacco’s puppet to get the next generation of kids and young adults addicted to nicotine. Look at the facts, and then take a look at yourself. Do you really want to become how kids perceive cigarette smokers now? People are already seeing negative health effects from Juul. The next time you’re at a party, and someone offers you a rip of their Juul, just refuse. It is really not worth it. I am a firm believer that Big Tobacco can be beaten, but it is up to the will of the people, and it starts with you.
Gannon Miller is a senior from Columbus studying history and business.