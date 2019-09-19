Opinion
With the emergence of a new dating app located within the confines of Facebook, I am reminded of our current dating culture and how twisted it can be at times. As an off-and-on member of dating apps, I am always surprised to see how dating apps affect my mood and the outlook it puts on my life. They are not the best method for finding a girlfriend, boyfriend or significant other.
It is crazy to think that there are so many dating apps and websites that exist nowadays. As I mentioned earlier, Facebook now has a new dating function. I got an invitation to try it out (most likely from the memes I post about being single.) I, of course, tried it out. For the most part, Facebook dating functions like any other dating app. You upload pictures, update your bio, list your preferences and then you can start swiping. There are some interesting features, such as the “crush section” where you can list crushes you might have on some of your Facebook friends. The crush section is what made me realize why I dislike dating apps so much.
The Facebook dating feature brought me back to the early days of high school. I secretly liked a girl in one of my classes. I never spoke a word to her, and I would always secretly hope she would come up one day and tell me how cute she thought I was. That day never came, especially because I never dared to go up to her and ask her out.
Dating apps today remove the option to be courageous in the dating realm. As a guy, it removes that feeling of anxiety of asking a girl out face-to-face, or as a girl, it removes the courage to say yes to a guy. This is not to say that dating apps are worthless and that no one should use them.
I have had several friends that have found amazing significant others on dating websites. One friend recently got married to the man she met on a dating app. Apps work for some people, but for me, it is not something I am interested in. There is a satisfaction that comes from asking someone on a date in person rather than online. It doesn’t matter if you’re rejected or if the guy turned out to be a dud. Those experiences can help us grow, and we can better ourselves from those experiences.
Try and be courageous and go talk to that person you’ve noticed in your classes. You never know what could happen. You might end up going on a date. Of course, I have to say to be respectful at all times and honor others as you go about in the dating world. We all wish to find someone that we can share the present with, so just be respectful. Of course, if being courageous isn’t necessarily your thing, I hear that Facebook has a new dating function. It could be what you’re looking for.
Jalen Collier is a senior from Gardner studying English.