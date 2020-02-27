Opinion
When discussing modern political candidates, there’s often a negative reaction to the word “socialist.” With Bernie Sanders now the front-runner of the 2020 Democratic primary election, it’s time to have a conversation about socialism.
Sanders is not a socialist in the way that most people think he is. Many compare his policies to ones found in nations such as Cuba and Venezuela, which are outright communist regimes. In reality, his policies are closer to what you’ll find in countries such as Norway and Finland, two of the happiest countries on Earth.
Many people perceive his attacks on billionaires and the healthcare industry as trying to take down capitalism and destroy competition when that’s simply not true. He’s not trying to give the government full control of our economy; he’s trying to use some of the wealth that the richest people in our country have hoarded to make life better for the rest of us.
Yes, he does have some extreme beliefs, such as claiming that ‘billionaires shouldn’t exist,’ but is that really such a horrible thing to think when we have people like Jeff Bezos — whose wealth is so massive that it’s difficult to even comprehend?
When you look at countries around the world that are succeeding today in taking care of their people, they are following a system called social democracy (more widely known as democratic socialism in the United States, despite slight differences), which is the very system that Sanders is trying to bring to the forefront of American politics.
Just look at the different governments of the Scandinavian Peninsula for examples of how to balance out our capitalist system with more progressive policies. They’re simply trying to maintain what works with capitalism while fixing what doesn’t with extensive social welfare programs.
They don’t strangle competition and innovation within their industries with an overbearing government; they make sure everyone has equal opportunities for education and fair treatment in the workplace. They don’t destroy their medical care by making it accessible to everyone; they use universal health care to save lives.
Of course there will always be arguments against bringing these systems to the United States, and some of them are fair. These countries are significantly smaller than us and much less diverse, so bringing such radical changes might not work out as well here. Some of these policies would also be expensive to implement on such a widespread scale. There are always pros and cons that are worth discussing when looking into political systems and progressive policies.
But my point is that we need to stop looking at socialism and similar ideologies like they are these evil ideas trying to kill everything this country holds dear. We’re never going to be able to move forward as a nation if we’re not at least willing to be open-minded to new and different ideas.
Take a chance to really do some research on democratic socialism or social democracy before you start to criticize Sanders for thinking progressively and trying to make some actual change in this country. Politics are extremely complex, so being better informed about the topics you discuss–whether you end up being for or against them–is never a bad thing.
Once you start to listen, you might even like what Sanders has to say.
Wyatt Hall is a sophomore from Bonner Springs, Kansas studying business analytics.