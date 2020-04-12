Opinion
Quarantine, self-isolation, social distancing — we are all going through it. We all miss our friends, and some may miss their families if they're not with them. Especially being in my prime early twenties, I miss being social, as do many of you. How can we still have fun during quarantine when there isn’t much to do?
Well, I'm here to tell you that besides sitting in front of a screen and staring at your friend's face, you can access multiple websites to play games or watch shows together.
One of my favorite past times this quarantine has been what my friends and I call “Virtual Brothers Thursday." Pre-quarantine, my friends and I used to go every Thursday to Brothers Bar and Grill, located on Massachusetts Street. It was something I looked forward to every week. Well, my friends and I decided to be extra, make a group chat with about 30 people we know from going to Brothers and create a virtual night out. We started tournaments on GamePigeon including cup pong, pool and darts to make it feel like we were at the bar.
I highly recommend finding ways to virtually "go out" with your friends, or at least spend time with them. Personally, it has kept me engaged and has made me more excited to be with all of my friends again next year.
Other times, my friends and I play Cards Against Humanity with each other on the website Massive Decks. You can choose from various decks with different types of cards to fit you and your friends' mood. They also have blank cards to type your own responses. The amount of laughs I had during our Zoom call and playing this game made the whole thing better, and I almost forgot I was in quarantine.
My friends and I have also been taking trips down memory lane by meeting up through different websites like Club Penguin and Webkinz. We are able to go into the same chat room (Club Penguin) and have "play dates" (Webkinz), while also remembering the good old days.
We started using the apps Frankly and Photoroulette. Frankly gives you random dares, and some of the tasks are harder than others, which really keeps you focused. Photoroulette goes through the pictures on your phone, and your friends have to guess whose phone it's from.
Just last night, a few of my friends and I found this band on Instagram who was doing a Bingo Night on their Instagram-live story. The band, Yam Haus, hosts a Bingo night every Tuesday on their Instagram live, YouTube live, and Facebook live. You pay $5 per board to enter, and winners can select some of the band's merchandise as a prize. So we decided to join. We all zoomed and watched the Bingo Night on a shared screen. It was weirdly intense but really fun.
On weekends, my friends and I started playing this card game I own called Buzzed. One person reads the card, and if the card applies to you, you drink. The cards say things like, “For every girl here, each boy takes a drink,” and “If you bought a Fidget spinner in 2017, take a drink.” The online version of this is called Drunk Pirate.
Quarantine sucks, and none of this stuff will be as real as actually being with your friends. But we will all get through it, so just try to make the most of it, and stay positive.
Audrey Kesler is a sophomore from Prairie Village studying strategic communications.