Opinion

The last few weeks have been an incredible time for TV. Season 4 of “The Good Place” is in full swing on NBC. A mini-series adaptation of John Green’s “Looking for Alaska” is now on Hulu. Netflix recently released new seasons of both “Schitt’s Creek” and “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power.”

Tons of new streaming services, such as Apple TV and Disney Plus, have launched or will launch in the next few weeks. Putting aside the fact that this influx of streaming services into the market is a horrifying symptom of capitalism doomed to drive people back to digital piracy, it does mean tons of new original content — I’m particularly intrigued by Apple TV’s “Dickinson.”

I love TV shows because I love characters. I love watching them grow and change on screen, and I love the feeling of watching someone else’s life unfold, especially if I can see the parallels between their life and my own. I’m not alone in this; if I was, there wouldn’t be a million Buzzfeed quizzes asking the tantalizing question, “Which ‘Game of Thrones’ character are you?”

As much as we love the characters themselves, we love identifying with them even more. When we see someone on screen we can relate to, we learn the vocabulary necessary to put ourselves into words. We use these characters as shorthand, a way of describing ourselves and others. We describe our coworkers in terms of “The Office,” our friends in terms of “Parks and Rec,” our government in terms of... God, I don’t know. “House of Cards”? “Veep”? “The Handmaid’s Tale”?

Neat bows There is no team of writers controlling our character arc, and there is no season finale that wraps our complicated human relationships into neat bows.

Like most heuristics, comparing ourselves to characters is sometimes useful. And like most young girls I know, Hermione Granger was a hugely affirmative character for me. I realized I could be like her — bookish, interested in things others found boring — and still be loved. This is why representation of numerous identities is important in all media, so everyone can have these cultural touchstones available to them and use them as a way of communicating their thoughts, feelings and actions to other people.

However, as useful as these comparisons are, they are also incredibly risky. For all the talk about making characters realistic, complex and “three-dimensional,” we often forget there is a crucial difference between characters and the people we know in real life.

Characters are linear. They tell a story, and what’s more, there’s a team of people behind them deciding their next move. Their actions will always follow an internal logic because if they don’t, the audience will criticize them. The fan reaction to the final season of “Game of Thrones” is proof enough of that.

Even the most complex and well-rounded fictional character pales in comparison to the people in our actual lives. There is no team of writers controlling our character arc, and there is no season finale that wraps our complicated human relationships into neat bows. We write this story ourselves, and as a result, it’s going to be messier.

Literature can teach us how to understand the complexity of being human together Opinion columnist Aisha Mohammed looks at "Looking for Alaska" by John Green to illustrate the importance of human complexity and understanding others.

We deal with things that are inconvenient, things that don’t fit in the story lines we’ve plotted in our heads. Most importantly, we are capable of radical change in a way no character ever could be. For us, there is no going off-script, no out-of-character choices. There is simply our lives and the way we choose to live them.

Of course stories are important, and of course we’re allowed to love and identify with fictional characters. This identification can fuel impressive action as we’ve seen with Hong Kong protestors drawing connections between their movement and “Harry Potter.” These same comparisons can grow tiresome, however, when they’re used to simplify a problem that is always going to be more complicated than good vs. evil or when they’re used to take a human person and reduce them to a personality drawn from TVTropes.

We must be more generous than this, to ourselves, other people and our world, especially when it feels like our cosmic writers have completely lost the plot. The sooner we accept that our story is not linear, and our loose ends will often remain untied, the more easily we can navigate our complicated world with compassion and understanding. At the end of the day, that’s the only plot-line that matters.

Jamie Hawley is a senior from Salina studying English, political science and communications.