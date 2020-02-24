Opinion
Just weeks ago, the Trump Administration's “Peace Plan” was released to the public, presenting a potential solution to the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Authority. Since then, the plan has received sharp criticism from the public, and rightfully so.
The Trump administration, specifically Jared Kushner, began the peace process in 2016, promising to halt the ongoing international conflict. With the Israeli government’s continued systematic efforts to eradicate a Palestinian state, and Hamas’ unceased attacks on Israelis, a peace plan has remained an idealistic concept, not a reality.
Following World War I, the major superpowers agreed to colonize the Middle East, with Palestine falling under British control. Between the first and second World War, millions of Jewish people were persecuted in eastern Europe, making it the second largest displaced population crisis in history. In turn, Britain allocated Palestine as the designated country in which persecuted Jews could find refuge. Yet, what appeared to be a humanitarian relief solution resulted in one of the world’s worst, and ongoing, humanitarian crises yet.
With land being perpetually annexed over the past 70 years, Palestinian territory has dwindled down to less than a third of it’s original size. In what is now considered Palestinian territory, access to clean water and the ability to have a functioning economy has been seized by right-wing Israeli government officials, and America’s lingering hand does not particularly prompt progress.
Kushner pledged neutrality in peace talks by ensuring that Israeli settlements will be temporarily put to a halt, and that Palestinians will receive millions to recover their economy and build infrastructure which connects the West Bank and Gaza. The plan recognizes Palestinian statehood under the conditions that Hamas retreats from power.
The plan also recognizes, under international standards, illegal settlements under Israeli territory, including the Jordan Valley and the Golan Heights. It also decreases the Palestinian land size and excludes Palestinians from entering Jerusalem, which would be considered the Israeli capital under the peace plan.
It goes without saying this peace process will not be comfortable for any party involved. Despite the various criticisms voiced, it must be noted that this area has become home to millions of innocent people who have become pawns in a vicious game of politics.
With that being said, it must also be noted that the the Israeli-Palestinian conflict will never see peace with the United States playing such a large role in negotiations. The Trump administration has pledged unwavering support to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has pushed the most radical agenda since Israel’s founding in 1948.
With Trump’s staunch loyalty to the Israeli cause, neutrality is simply impossible. In fact, this administration has coaxed traditional Palestinian allies, like Saudi Arabia and Egypt, to delve into Israeli support. To put this simply, Palestinians were not present during the concessions of the deal, as Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas voluntarily declined involvement, attuned to the bias the plan was plagued with.
With the Trump administration facilitating a peace plan, all bets should be off the table. Trump cannot even bring peace to America. In a traditional sense, it would make sense that the United States would guide a conflict to peace. It’s been done before. But, these are not “traditional” times. AIPAC is one of Trump’s biggest supporters, and vice versa.
This peace plan is nothing more than a concept taking on a theme from the Gilded Age.
Keisha Lopes is a senior from Denver studying political science and international studies.