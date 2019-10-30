Opinion
Hong Kong has seen near constant protests for the past seven months. The extradition bill that was initially being protested gave China enormous power over the semi-independent Hong Kong, so while the Hong Kong people were violently opposed to the idea, it serves China’s interest to fight the protests and frame it as the protesters being unreasonable anarchists.
China has been one of the largest economies in the 21st century, and the fastest growing one, according to Quartz. The rapidly growing prosperity has been drawing companies from the United States that have seen their profit margins grow leaner and leaner as Americans become more selective with their spending. There’s nothing inherently wrong with this. What is problematic, however, is when this fact interacts with the ongoing protests.
Activision, an American game developing company, makes money by getting people excited about and playing its video games, and its biggest cash cow is an online card game called Hearthstone. Activision puts on several tournaments a year for its top players, and these events are generating huge viewership. More importantly, the game is immensely profitable.
Daryl Morey, the general manager of the NBA’s Houston Rockets, voiced support for the Hong Kong protests on his Twitter account. The league immediately asked him to delete it and issued a public apology to its Chinese fans, but not before Chinese state television networks canceled planned preseason NBA broadcasts.
From a business perspective, both of these companies have been tapping into China in a big way to expand their audiences. Now, a lot of companies are moving into China. Why’d I choose these two in particular? The reason is that both companies retaliated against people associated with, but not working for, their companies for speaking in support of the Hong Kong protests.
Activision was worse. In an after-match interview, Hearthstone player Chung “Blitzchung” Ng Wai, himself a Hong Kong native, voiced support for the protests. Activision confiscated all his prize money, banned him from all tournaments for a year and fired both interviewers despite them physically ducking under the casters’ table to avoid association with the message.
Both responses have been called out as kowtowing to the Chinese Communist Party. The question becomes, how do you feel about this? Both of these companies are pretty easy to put out of your life if you disagree with their policies. But what about Apple and Google? Both removed apps that the protesters were using to coordinate. The vast majority of college students use phones made by these companies. Where does one draw the line at what they will tolerate from their companies, and what’s unacceptable?
The biggest difficulty with trying to be ethical consumers is that it’s too expensive of an ideal for college students to constantly pursue. I can delete Hearthstone from my phone, but I don’t have the ability to just get a new phone. Unfortunately, we are in a time in our lives where that’s just not an avenue we can take.
If you feel passionately about a cause but can’t boycott a company, spread awareness, talk about the issue at hand, and above all, don’t get too caught up in the weeds to doing everything exactly correct. Try your best to create the world you want to see. That’s all anyone can ask of you.
Jeffrey Birch is a senior from Wichita studying accounting.