Opinion
The rap artist known professionally as Tekashi 6ix9ine was released from prison last Thursday. He had not completed his federal sentence for charges of racketeering and illegal firearm possession. He was not released early for good behavior. Instead, he was granted compassionate release into a house arrest program because of his asthma diagnosis.
6ix9ine is not the only celebrity to experience complications in prison due to the coronavirus pandemic. Harvey Weinstein tested positive for asymptomatic COVID-19 and was placed in isolation. Even Joe Exotic, subject of the wildly popular Netflix documentary Tiger King, had been placed under isolation due to other positive cases being reported in his prison.
Rapper YNW Melly’s lawyer struck a chord with me in his argument to get his client released. He filed for an emergency release claiming that “the prisons in this country are creating an extremely dangerous situation by not providing hand sanitizer and proper hygiene care.”
If systems of incarceration can’t provide medical protection to their high profile inmates, how could they possibly prevent an epidemic from erupting?
The United States of America has long defended a general policy of mass incarceration. Around 2,121,600 citizens are currently being held in a jail or prison across the nation, according to the World Prison Brief. This is an astonishing rate that rivals autocratic regimes such as Saudi Arabia and North Korea. The main rationale for this is the idea that prisons in the U.S. exist to punish rather than rehabilitate. You go in, spend your assigned sentence in close proximity to other criminals, then reintegrate into society.
However, there's no legal obligation for prisons to offer inmates programs to help reorient their lives by learning skills that benefit their lives more than crime did. Prison is essentially a government sanctioned timeout. While this system may inspire change and self reflection in some, other inmates are placed in close quarters with other known criminals. This creates a never-ending feedback loop of crime that renders the entire incarceration system obsolete.
Then comes the question of public health. Jails and prisons are overcrowded as it is. Any efforts at social distancing would be futile as prisons are not equipped to deal with a public health emergency of this magnitude.
The solution I am proposing is high tech, but you have undoubtedly heard of it. The future of incarceration is house arrest. It seems reasonable that inmates will be more likely to reconsider recidivism when they are confined with their family units rather than other criminals. In addition, the overcrowded jails would have their populations eased and would only accommodate inmates that pose a severe flight risk.
This should be the norm not only because of coronavirus, but because it will save the government unthinkable amounts of money. The Federal Bureau of Prisons determined that it cost $36,299.25 in 2017 to incarcerate an inmate for just one year. Home confinement, on the other hand, only amounts to around $6,000 annually per inmate.
Ankle monitors give freedom for the court to allow inmates to hold a job or engage in other societal functions. Overall, house arrest is the best stepping stone for the United States to transition from a punitive to rehabilitative legal system. I call upon U.S. Attorney General William Barr to immediately use home confinement as a way to prevent the spread of disease in federal prison.
John Harris is a sophomore from Shawnee studying political science.