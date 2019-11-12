Opinion
One of the coolest parts of going off to college is the realization that everything you do is truly on your own terms and that you are a real adult. You get to choose what to eat, when/if to complete your work and how to spend your time.
The other cool part about this is you get to choose your educational path and your involvement and dedication level to your studies. Because of this, it feels a little bit ridiculous that you aren’t free to make decisions about when to miss class and when not to.
Do I think skipping class all the time is a great idea? Absolutely not, but I happen to know that the further you get into your adult life, the more you have to make decisions about how to allot your time. This means that sometimes you have to miss events, classes, etc. to make up for other important parts of your life.
As adults who theoretically pay for classes that require you to show up and learn the content anyway, why is attendance a separate point component? If a class is designed so there is value in showing up, then students should do well when they show up regularly and perform poorly when they do not show up to class.
This, to me, seems like a point system that encourages good attendance in itself. So for teachers to drop you something like “half a letter grade for every absence after the first two” seems a bit counterproductive.
This doesn’t even take into account students who get sick and can’t afford or do not have access to health care services. While Watkins Health Services is on campus, there are still required fees that go along with making appointments that some students cannot afford to add to their financial burdens. Attendance policies that require doctor’s notes or something equivalent do not take into consideration these factors for students and show little understanding for differing circumstances.
The reality of it is, if a class is valuable, and the content you learn in class goes past the assigned readings you get for homework, students will most likely have to show up often anyway to be successful. Most often, absences occur when students' class meetings seem irrelevant, unengaging or feel like a waste of time.
Not to mention, keeping track of your adult students as a professor seems pandering to all included parties. People always joke that six months before college you are required to ask to use the restroom, and then you enter college to be greeted by pure freedom. I would argue that the same tracking and micromanaging of adult students still takes place in college in an attempt to force them to be present in all class periods.
I would challenge professors to set up more lenient attendance policies and see what happens. I personally think their class periods would still look the same, as the kids who want to be there for their education will show up regardless, and those who don’t, won’t. The results for numbers of students succeeding in the class would look comparable to former attendance policies.
Ultimately, stifling adult freedoms by holding their good grades for ransom is not benefiting any students or the professors who have to keep track of them. Let’s strive to allow adults to be adults.
Jerika Miller is a senior from Aurora, Colorado, studying English and secondary education.