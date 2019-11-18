Opinion

For the 2020 presidential primary season, the Kansas Democratic Party will transition away from caucuses and implement a more centralized, state-wide primary to allocate delegates for the party’s nomination. What’s more, the state party has decided to have voters rank their preferred candidates instead of voting for only one.

Ranked-choice is ideal for primaries as it ensures one popular vote winner, even among 18 candidates, and it more accurately aligns voter sentiment with delegate appropriation.

Ranked-choice voting is aptly named. Ballotpedia, a voter information website, outlines the process: Voters simply mark a number by each name on the ballot to indicate which candidates they prefer over others, with the number one indicating a voter’s first choice.

During tabulation, if no candidate receives over 50% of ballots with a "1" by their name, the lowest vote-getter is eliminated from the race, and the eliminated candidates’ votes are allotted to the candidate who received the most second-choice votes on those ballots. Ballot counters reiterate this process until a candidate reaches 50% plus one of all votes cast.

This process of recounting and re-allocating votes is called an instant runoff. Importantly, the instant runoff ensures the winner of the election will have majority support. In a typical election, the candidate with the most votes wins. When there are multiple candidates in the race, however, the candidate with the most votes will often still have less than 50% of the total vote. Ranked-choice voting prevents this unrepresentative minority rule.

During the 2018 midterms, the state of Maine implemented ranked-choice voting for the state’s congressional races. In the 2nd Congressional District, Democrat Jared Golden initially received 45.6% of the vote and trailed the Republican incumbent, according to the New York Times. Two small independent campaigns were quickly eliminated, and more voters had selected Golden as their second choice than the incumbent Bruce Poliquin. Therefore, Golden received more votes, which gave him a final tally of just over 50%.

More importantly, the instant runoff more accurately matches voters with their preferred candidates, which alleviates the need for strategic voting.

In the status quo, voters are heavily disincentivized from voting for marginal third parties. If a third-party candidate has no chance of winning against a Democrat or Republican, voters often choose a big-party candidate, a designated lesser of two evils. This splits the third-party vote between the actual third-party candidate and a mainstream candidate, which divides the interests of third-party voters. In other words, voting third-party effectively subtracts votes from the lesser of two evils and risks electing the greater evil.

Ranked-choice voting solves this dilemma. Because voters are asked to rank their second and third choices, third-party voters have more of an incentive to support their candidate first. Voters know if their third-party candidate is eliminated, their votes will only help the candidate most aligned with the interests of the third-party voter since they select which candidate receives those votes.

Ranked-choice voting, therefore, encourages and celebrates voters voting their conscience, and does not require voters to contort through electoral calculus before deciding which candidate to support.

The Kansas Democratic Party has made the right call to implement ranked-choice voting for the 2020 presidential primary. As the concept gains traction across the country, Kansas could prove itself a leader in combining modern innovations with the way we vote.

Sam Harder is a freshman from Wichita studying economics, mathematics and French.