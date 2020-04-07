Opinion

Most students spend their first year at the University of Kansas getting through required general education courses. We may even sprinkle in a few courses in our declared major. In the meantime, we sit through 101-level classes and look forward to when we can start learning about what we intend to study.

Don’t do any of that.

The most important thing to do in your first few years is experience and discover things that you may not be able to in the future. You can put off the boring mandatory classes for a bit, and then you can come back to them when you’re more sure about what you want to learn.

In the meantime, you should find classes that sound fun and enroll in those instead. You’ll need elective credits anyway, and if they turn out to be right up your alley, then you can think about taking more classes in that department.

A 2011-2014 study by the Department of Education found that one in three college students changes their major, and that figure doesn’t factor in people who intended to major in something, but didn’t formally declare it. Given a one-third chance that we'll make a huge life decision that we can’t currently foresee, we should think about finding that out early so we don’t end up far into a field we don’t love. Hands on the table, I started college intending to study political science and economics, neither of which I pursued (as you can see this in the byline below).

Don't waste your time, especially when you're in college Opinion columnist Jalen Collier encourages younger students to make the most of their time before graduation.

Classes outside a major can also expose students to different kinds of people. If you’re an arts lover, but you want to major in something with more job security, you can still take art classes as electives, making friends with fellow artists.

These classes can also give you an idea of what it would mean to take on a minor.

Most students don’t enter college with intentions to get a minor. It’s not required that you get one, and it’s not for everybody. However, having a minor has many benefits, and it’s very little extra school—maybe even none, if you figure it out in your first two years.

Minors that directly relate to a major will accentuate your skill set when you join the labor force. A biology major with a minor in chemistry will outperform their peers once they get a job in their field, an engineer will benefit from a math minor, and a history degree pairs nicely with a foreign language minor.

You can also get a minor that’s completely unrelated to your major. That can function as a fallback, allowing you to study your passion without banking on a field with low job security. If you end up working in the field you’re less passionate about, a second field of study signals that you’ve got intelligence and a strong work ethic.

Either way, you’ll look more competent in your interviews, which translates to better job options and higher salaries over the course of your career. Employers will know you could go work in another field, or for another firm, but you’re in front of them for the money. This provides an incentive to offer you a better deal.

Even if you don’t change your major or adopt a minor, you’ll be better at communicating with people outside your field. It will also make you a more interesting and well-rounded person.

Since there’s no opportunity cost, students should take classes outside their department if they want to succeed.

Leo Niehorster-Cook is a senior from Leawood studying philosophy and cognitive science.